5 Of The Best Kawasaki Dirt Bikes For Trail Riding (According To Owners)

With only a 144cc engine, the KLX 140R is a good choice for beginners looking to go trail riding for the first time without breaking the bank. Beginner bikes aren't typically packed with power, but one owner said it's a bike that performed flawlessly for them on aggressive trails. Climbing up rocky areas was a breeze, and it was easy to pick up if it tipped over, something a beginner can appreciate. They did note that the bike stalled a few times going through large puddles, so that's something you'll want to avoid if you can.

It's available from Kawasaki for $3,699, making it the cheapest entry on this list by a good margin. Although it's a fun bike, it's not going to be the greatest fit for tall or large riders, and that size could be a problem for trail blazing. If you want something higher than the base seat height of 30.7 inches, you can go for the 140R L that raises the seat height to 31.5 inches. Doing this also bumps the price up to $3,999. The 140R L has favorable reviews, including one young rider saying it's "super good on trails as a little mountain goat," and recommending it to people looking for a transitional bike to eventually grow out of. This will never be the most powerful motorcycle, but if you're looking for a beginner dirt bike, you'll struggle to find anything much better.