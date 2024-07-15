5 Of The Best Kawasaki Dirt Bikes For Trail Riding (According To Owners)
Kawasaki is one of the best major motorcycle brands, so it makes sense the company targets a wide range of consumers. Whether you're going on-road or off, or maybe a mix of both, there's something out there for you. Kawasaki has a good selection of dirt bikes that can hit the trails with the best of them, but it can be tough to figure out which is right for you.
Price is a big factor that comes into play for decisions like this, because bikes can get expensive in a hurry. Luckily, Kawasaki has quite a few options that won't break the bank and are more than capable of trail riding. Each model on this list is a good off-road performer, according to owners. Also, every bike here has a four-stroke motor, which might seem like a big leap over a two-stroke counterpart, but that's not something to be overly concerned with if you're just trail riding. If you're worried about speed, two-strokes actually go faster than four-strokes with the same displacement.
KLX 140R
With only a 144cc engine, the KLX 140R is a good choice for beginners looking to go trail riding for the first time without breaking the bank. Beginner bikes aren't typically packed with power, but one owner said it's a bike that performed flawlessly for them on aggressive trails. Climbing up rocky areas was a breeze, and it was easy to pick up if it tipped over, something a beginner can appreciate. They did note that the bike stalled a few times going through large puddles, so that's something you'll want to avoid if you can.
It's available from Kawasaki for $3,699, making it the cheapest entry on this list by a good margin. Although it's a fun bike, it's not going to be the greatest fit for tall or large riders, and that size could be a problem for trail blazing. If you want something higher than the base seat height of 30.7 inches, you can go for the 140R L that raises the seat height to 31.5 inches. Doing this also bumps the price up to $3,999. The 140R L has favorable reviews, including one young rider saying it's "super good on trails as a little mountain goat," and recommending it to people looking for a transitional bike to eventually grow out of. This will never be the most powerful motorcycle, but if you're looking for a beginner dirt bike, you'll struggle to find anything much better.
KLX 230R
For $4,999, you can pick up a new KLX 230R and start hitting the trails right away. While it has received some updates over the years, owners of previous iterations of the bike have plenty of positive things to say about it. One Reddit user, who enjoys riding the bike on the trails, explained the main reason they bought it was the electronic fuel injection (EFI) — a system that helps you use the fuel more efficiently, keeping your performance maxed out no matter the terrain. An owner on Thumper Talk with 200 hours on the bike said everything was still working great, and aside from the handlebars and a front fender replaced due to crashes, all of the parts were still stock, with no maintenance necessary outside of changing the oil and air filter. This latter owner concluded by saying "I'd buy another one of these in a heartbeat."
The 2025 model year for the bike boasts an updated 233cc engine with a seat height of 35.6 inches. If you're looking for something with a lower seat, you can opt for the 230R S variation that reduces the seat height down to 34.4 inches. This change makes it a good option for beginner riders, just like the dual-sport version.
KX 250
The KX 250 is built with a 249cc engine that Kawasaki says is perfect for racing. However, even if you don't enter any competitions there's a lot to like about this bike for trail riding. An owner of the 2022 model of the bike liked the engine power, but noted the forks were too stiff, remarking that getting them re-valved could help. Blogger Kris Keefer gave a review of the 2023 model year, after testing it with his teenage son for more than 50 hours, and said it's still running well. Few changes were made to the stock parts, but he recommended getting a frame guard to protect from rocks. The pair took the bike through deep and soft sand without much of an issue, with the son a perfect rider to test its durability due to his aggressive riding. Keefer said the rough conditions of Southern California were handled with "minimal headaches."
This is a pricy bike with an MSRP that begins at $8,999. If you plan on casually riding off-road and not pushing the bike to its performance limits, you're likely better off saving some cash and going for something else. For $100 more, there's a special 50th anniversary edition you can pick up that comes with a different color scheme, but both bikes are exactly the same in performance. This could end up being a rare bike down the road, so if that's something that interests you, the anniversary edition could be worth a look.
KLX 300R
The KLX 300R is the next step up from the KLX 230R, and while both are solid choices on the trails, the 300R packs a bigger punch that you might be looking for. It's equipped with a 292cc motor and costs a bit more, going from $4,999 to $6,299. Unlike the 230R, there's only one model here, and that means you don't have your pick between seat heights. The seat sits at 35.4 inches, so it's about on par with the base model of the 230R.
As for whether the extra price is worth it, several owners seem to think so. A 50-year-old Reddit user with plenty experience riding all kinds of dirt bikes, said if you keep up with the maintenance "the 300R will last forever." The same user went so far as calling it their "all-time favorite" bike after riding it in the dirt of 20 western states. Another owner called the KLX 300R a "super durable and extremely reliable" bike, stating it's "great for ripping around on the trails," and "climbs like a rocket." It appears if you're looking for something low-maintenance, the KLX 300R is a good pick.
Many more owners have checked in about the bike on Thumper Talk. Rodrick Snyder, a middle-aged owner, said that it suits him and his teenage son thanks to a good center of gravity and simple maintenance schedule. For its price point, Snyder calls it a "great machine" that is "far superior to other trail bikes," concluding that you won't regret the purchase.
KLR 650
The KLR 650 is a big jump up from the lower cc engines in the other Kawasaki bikes on this list, but that doesn't mean it's not a good fit for trail riding. A Reddit user reviewing a 2017 model of the bike liked it as their first off-roader, as it had "been very forgiving" for them. On KLRforum plenty more owners rave about the bike, with one user calling it an "extremely well-rounded machine" with a "comfortable seating position and riding posture." As it's a dual-sport bike, it's heavier than a dedicated dirt bike, with an OnTheBackWheel reviewer noting "the KLR just feels like a big dirt bike to me," while mentioning it was able to take on "fire trails, forestry, single track and rutted out hill climbs" during their ride.
For the KLR 650, you have your pick between the ABS and non-ABS versions, that cost $7,199 and $6,899 respectively. You also have the choice of a lower seat on the KLR 650 S, at 32.1 inches tall, compared to the base model's 34.3 inches. The 652cc engine might be a lot for a newcomer, but once they learn the ropes it's great fun on the trails according to owners, with the extra power appreciated.