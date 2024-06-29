2-Stroke Vs. 4-Stroke Dirt Bike: Which Is Faster?

Much like discussing religion and politics at a backyard BBQ, bringing up the debate of whether a 2-stroke dirt bike is faster than a 4-stroke is like asking if Ford is better than Chevy. Fortunately, this is a safe space where we can explore such questions without the passionate pleas of the faithful from either side.

Much like many questions in life, the answer to the "which dirt bike is faster" question requires some context. Are we talking about professional motocross and supercross racing bikes? Should we include hill-climb bikes? For the sake of clarity, we'll focus our discussion on publicly available models from recognizable dirt bike brands.

There seems to be a simple answer in an apples-to-apples comparison since almost every motocross racing sanctioning body pits smaller displacement two-strokes against four-strokes nearly twice their size. Given that disparity, it would appear that two-strokes are faster than four-strokes of equal displacement. While that might have been the case when the rules were written 20 years ago, is it still true?