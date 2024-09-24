Every Kawasaki Model With Over 200HP

Shozo Kawasaki founded the company that bears his name in 1878 as a developer and producer of shipping industry products. Within two decades Kawasaki had expanded to provide parts for automobiles, trains, and airplanes. It was the aircraft division that led Kawasaki into the motorcycle industry by way of a partnership with Meguro Manufacturing. The two companies jointly produced the first Kawasaki-branded bike in the 1960s. That model, the B8, had a 125 cubic centimeter, two-stroke, single-cylinder engine that produced less than eight hp. Kawasaki split from Meguro the next year and got to work on more powerful motorcycles.

The Z1-R was in limited production in the late '70s, and had a 998 cubic centimeter four-cylinder engine that put out 90 hp. It was Kawasaki's response to the Honda CB750 and CR750, and was followed up by the Z1R, which had a 1,015 cubic centimeter powerplant that was capable of 130 hp with the optional turbocharger installed. In the decades since, motorcycle engine technology has evolved to the point where 200 hp doesn't even crack the list of the top five most powerful bikes on the market today. The 200 hp mark still serves as a benchmark for knuckle-whitening performance, though, and Kawasaki has a handful of bikes that meet or exceed that threshold.