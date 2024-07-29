Kawasaki Ninja ZX Vs. H2: Which Sport Bike Is Faster?

Kawasaki's Ninja line runs so deep that you'll not only find some great starter bikes like the Ninja 400, but you'll also find some of the fastest Kawasaki bikes ever built. The Ninja H2 and ZX are on the list of the fastest bikes available from Kawasaki, so if you're in the market for something powerful, these are good places to start. But which one is faster?

With the H2, there are three models to look at. Riders have their pick between the H2 SX, H2, and H2R, and the starting MSRPs for these three bikes are $28,000, $32,100, and $58,100, respectively. None of the three can be considered budget-friendly, but the H2 SX is the cheapest of the bunch.

The ZX line has even more options to pick from. These include the ZX-4R, ZX-6R, ZX-10R, and ZX-14R. The prices for these bikes have a starting MSRP of $9,399, $11,399, $17,799, and $16,599, respectively. We're going to look at the most powerful machine from each group for comparison, so that means the ZX-14R and H2R. Keep in mind that all of these are solid bikes, so it's tough to go wrong with any of them, especially if you're not planning on hitting a racetrack.