The Mitsuoka M55: The Honda Civic Concept That Challenges The Challenger

Japan's youngest automaker unveiled a magnificent concept car in early 2024, and it probably broke the record for being the fastest to leap from concept to production. The Mitsuoka M55 is a modern Honda Civic Hatchback underneath, but the exterior panels ooze with throwback vibes that would make Dodge Challenger purists and JDM enthusiasts do a double take.

What started in 1968 as a paint shop and used car lot has become a global franchise renowned for creating top-class hearses and fanciful renditions of modern cars. However, it was only in 1994 that the Japanese Automobiles Manufacturers Association (JAMA) recognized Mitsuoka as an auto manufacturer, making it the country's youngest carmaker next to Honda.

If you love cars and follow the automotive scene, you have probably heard about the Mitsuoka Buddy — a Toyota RAV4 with retro-classic body panels inspired by the Chevy K5 Blazer. Mitsuoka is also the brains behind the Orochi supercar produced from 2006 to 2014. It has fancy scissor doors and an amphibian's façade, but it also rode on first-gen Acura/Honda NSX underpinnings, and drew motivation from a 3.3-liter Toyota V6 engine.

