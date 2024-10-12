13 Of The Wildest Looking Zagato Cars Ever Built

Zagato is one of the best-known Italian coachbuilders, with a history that stretches back over a hundred years. The company has been involved with the creation of many distinctive and polarizing cars over that time, both manufacturing and designing models to be sold under its own brand and those of its partners. Its in-house designs can often be identified thanks to the brand's signature double-bubble roof, with all manner of automobiles from British grand tourers to Japanese crossovers being subject to the Zagato treatment at some point or another.

Advertisement

Most –- although not all -– of Zagato's wildest cars are designed by the company itself, initially by its founder Ugo Zagato. Ugo's son Elio would take over the reins after his father's passing, employing a small but brilliant team including the likes of Ercole Spada and thus keeping Zagato at the cutting edge of the Italian design world.

Many of Zagato's cars aren't universally loved — in fact, quite the opposite is true. These 13 cars all have plenty of critics as well as fans, but whatever you think of them, their wild looks keep them among the most distinctive cars of their respective eras.