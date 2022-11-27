The Forgotten Cadillac Concept Car With An Italian Flair

For decades now, the Cadillac brand has been synonymous with American luxury. Models such as the DeVille, Eldorado, Fleetwood, and Escalade have roamed the landscape as shining examples of General Motors' prowess.

But there was a moment when a coalescence of events brought together a motley crew led by General Motors, an Italian race car driver turned Ferrari car salesman, and an Italian coachbuilder (aka car body maker). This rag-tag "team" threw caution to the wind — and a bunch of seemingly random parts into a blender — and built something bearing the "Cadillac" badge that looked nothing like a Cadillac. The tale of the fateful Cadillac NART Zagato is long, twisted, and not without a few bumps.

In 1966, the state of California enacted the very first set of tailpipe emission standards in the United States, and kickstarted the movement to reduce auto emissions around the country. In '68, the U.S. put regulations on every new vehicle — both foreign and domestic. It was so stringent that the new laws quickly quashed the import car business.

Enter Luigi Chinetti. If there was a singular person who can be credited for making Ferrari a "thing" in the United States, it's this guy. But we need to jump back to the early 1900s to see Chinetti first become a mechanic at 14, then go on to work for Aston Martin at 17, where he meets Enzo Ferrari.