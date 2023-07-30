Why Alfa Romeo's SZ Is Such A Polarizing Classic Sports Car

If not for the Alfa Romeo SZ's quirky styling, it probably would have landed in our best Alfa Romeos list. Enthusiasts and die-hard "Alfistis" consider the SZ the ugliest or most polarizing Alfa Romeo production car. When it debuted in 1989, Alfa Romeo had trouble convincing buyers to part ways with £35,000 — or about $103,000 in today's money — for a quirky-styled two-door sports car, especially when said buyers could get a Lotus Esprit or Porsche 911 for less.

The Alfa Romeo SZ was born after Fiat acquired the brand in 1986. It was an attempt to revive the glory days of Alfa Romeo when winning races meant selling new cars like hotcakes. Vintage Alfas are known for their remarkable designs, but the SZ's styling drew criticism from the get-go. Much of it concerns the car's blocky rear end, the result of archaic CAD (Computer Aided Design) or CAM (Computer Aided Manufacturing) programming.

MM.f/Shutterstock

Initially penned by Alfa Romeo styling guru Robert Opron, the SZ's controversial yet futuristic styling has mellowed with age, a refreshing sight in the sea of lookalike crossovers and modern SUVs that litter today's streets.

Contrary to popular belief, the Alfa Romeo RZ or Sport Zagato was not a Zagato design — it would have come with the design house's trademarked double bubble roof if it was. Instead, Alfa commissioned Zagato to build the RZ using a steel frame and composite body panels. However, styling is not the most polarizing aspect of the Alfa SZ.