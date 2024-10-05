The Easiest Ways To Add 100HP To A 5.7 HEMI

The 5.7 HEMI V8 was introduced by Dodge in 2003 for RAM pickups and generated 345HP and 375-pound feet of torque. This engine has since been used in a variety of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM vehicles. Variations of the 5.7 HEMI like those found in the 300C, Magnum R/T, and famous Charger R/T produced a range of horsepower figures up to 350, relative to which performance package you chose. Newer iterations of the 5.7 HEMI packed even more punch, like the version that came equipped in the 2015 RAM 1500 R/T that produced 395HP and 410-pound feet of torque.

But if you want to easily add another 100HP, one of the most substantial gains in performance you can make with a 5.7 HEMI, is by boosting it. You can also quickly gain substantial power with a nitrous oxide kit. There are a variety of turbo and supercharger kits that range in price and installation complexity that can offer you upwards of over 180 additional horsepower. Of course, several factors will help determine how much you can get out of your build, like which iteration you choose, considering the best and worst years for the Dodge 5.7 HEMI engine.

The Gen-III HEMI engine has been around for a while, and is a smart choice for a project build due to its efficient combustion process due to the hemispherical cylinder heads. It reacts well to boosting modifications, and already comes equipped with impressive performance figures that serve as a solid foundation.

