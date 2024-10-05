The Easiest Ways To Add 100HP To A 5.7 HEMI
The 5.7 HEMI V8 was introduced by Dodge in 2003 for RAM pickups and generated 345HP and 375-pound feet of torque. This engine has since been used in a variety of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM vehicles. Variations of the 5.7 HEMI like those found in the 300C, Magnum R/T, and famous Charger R/T produced a range of horsepower figures up to 350, relative to which performance package you chose. Newer iterations of the 5.7 HEMI packed even more punch, like the version that came equipped in the 2015 RAM 1500 R/T that produced 395HP and 410-pound feet of torque.
But if you want to easily add another 100HP, one of the most substantial gains in performance you can make with a 5.7 HEMI, is by boosting it. You can also quickly gain substantial power with a nitrous oxide kit. There are a variety of turbo and supercharger kits that range in price and installation complexity that can offer you upwards of over 180 additional horsepower. Of course, several factors will help determine how much you can get out of your build, like which iteration you choose, considering the best and worst years for the Dodge 5.7 HEMI engine.
The Gen-III HEMI engine has been around for a while, and is a smart choice for a project build due to its efficient combustion process due to the hemispherical cylinder heads. It reacts well to boosting modifications, and already comes equipped with impressive performance figures that serve as a solid foundation.
Add some forced induction
Turbocharging transforms engine performance by pushing compressed air through the system, enabling enhanced combustion. Although that's not your only option, as one performance enthusiast explained, "If you want consistent +100hp from a 5.7 then supercharging is your best bet." Superchargers and turbochargers are very different, but they both use forced induction.
In terms of a turbo kit, you can find them for sale online for between $1,750 and $4,500 designed to fit a 5.7 HEMI. Generally, a turbocharger can produce an extra 50 to 100HP. In terms of superchargers, you can find kits for around $8,700 made to fit either the RAM or car 5.7 HEMI variants.
While adding boost can be straightforward, it might be a good idea to swap out a few of the stock parts to help shore up against the additional strain put on the engine by adding boost. For example, high-strength-performance pistons, and rods can help ensure the engine can withstand the demands of forced induction.
Nitrous oxide can temporarily increase horsepower in a big way
One way to instantly add significant amounts of performance power is by installing a nitrous oxide system into your vehicle. This chemical compound includes both nitrogen and oxygen and dramatically influences the combustion process when introduced into the engine. Essentially, the high temperatures under the hood cause the nitrogen in the nitrous oxide to discharge oxygen, which then enables more dramatic combustion as more fuel than normal is consumed.
The way nitrous oxide is measured in the automotive industry is in shots. For example, a 125 shot would translate into 125HP. The 5.7 HEMI V8 is a good candidate for nitrous oxide, as larger engines can handle the extra demand. You can find nitrous kits specifically for the 5.7 HEMI that cost around $1,000, depending on what's included.
However, it's important to remember that too much nitrous oxide, or a system that is installed improperly, can cause severe engine damage. This method may be an easy shortcut to more horsepower, but experts agree that a measured and methodical approach to nitrous oxide is best. In fact, there are some things to know before installing nitrous in your vehicle such as knowing your state laws and consulting with a performance expert before making these modifications, can help you avoid shortening the life of your engine.