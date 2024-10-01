What Jet Engines Are Made By Rolls-Royce? Here's What You Need To Know

To many people, the name Rolls-Royce is associated with classic cars. Vintage vehicles like the Rolls-Royce Phantom have appeared in James Bond films and set the standard for luxury. However, Rolls-Royce is actually much more of a success in the aerospace industry. For more than 100 years, the company has been designing and manufacturing aircraft engines and is now a global leader in the market.

Advertisement

As a jet engine manufacturer, Rolls-Royce products provide the propulsion for dozens of types of aircraft currently in use today. The company has thousands of engines in operation and is well regarded for its reliability, efficiency, and performance. Among the many different jet engines Rolls-Royce makes, the Trent variants are the most common, powering over 50% of all wide-bodied passenger and cargo jets in the world.

Some of these Rolls-Royce turbofan engines are fitted to the most iconic Boeing jets ever made as well as other brands like Airbus. In fact, Rolls-Royce even provides the engines for some impressive military fighters.