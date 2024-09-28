4 Discontinued SUVs We'd Like To See Make A Comeback

When Suzuki brought the Jimny to the United States as the Samurai late in 1985 as a 1986 model, it had already been popular in Japan for well over a decade. Its base price of $6,550 (only about $19,000 today) and fun factor made it popular right away. Suzuki sold 47,000 in the United States in its first year, making this the most successful debut for any Japanese model to that point.

Suspension changes softened the Samurai's ride during a mid-year 1988 update, but by the end of the year, changes in the yen's value in relationship to the dollar added almost $2,000 to the Samurai's stateside cost. Despite that jump, it was a Consumer Reports "unacceptable" rating that ultimately doomed the Samurai. That label was applied after some questionable testing, and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration declined to recall the Samurai.

The damage to the Samurai's reputation was done, though, and an out-of-court settlement for Suzuki didn't come until 2004. The Samurai had disappeared from U.S. dealer lots after the 1995 model year, but the Jimny is still in production around the world. That should make it easy for Suzuki to bring the Samurai back, although the badge is forever tarnished. A new name might help, and the market should welcome a fuel-efficient, open-top off-roader to compete with the 2024 Jeep Wrangler.

