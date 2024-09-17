7 Of The Most Famous Movie And TV Station Wagons Ever

The origin of the station wagon can be traced back to the Model T Depot Hack, which was so named for its intended purpose of ferrying passengers and their luggage to and from train depots. That function also inspired the label "station wagon," and the body style grew in popularity throughout the 20th Century. Those of us who grew up in the 1970s and '80s recall years of fighting with siblings over who got to sit in "the way way back" of our family's wagon, and many Gen Xers learned to drive (and parallel park) in these unwieldy beasts.

The station wagon was eventually displaced as a family cruiser by the minivan and then the SUV, but wagons have lived on in our memories and in pop culture. If you want to buy a 2024 station wagon, you have to visit an Audi, Mercedes, Porsche, Subaru, Volvo, or Mini dealer, but American-made wagons are still among the most recognizable TV and movie cars in history. Let's shine a well-deserved spotlight on some of the most famous wagons to ever grace the big and small screens.