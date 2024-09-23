10 Coolest Motorcycles Tom Cruise Has Ever Ridden In Movies

Following the financial success of "Top Gun: Maverick," Variety reported that Steven Spielberg told Tom Cruise that he might've saved Hollywood after COVID-19 shutdowns forced many theaters to close. Honestly, Spielberg might not have been wrong in that assessment, as Cruise is one of the last genuine movie stars who can get people in seats on his name alone. Cruise is known for dipping into all kinds of genres, but action/adventure pieces seem to be where he shines, especially within the last few years. Of course, if Tom Cruise is in a movie, it's a safe bet that a motorcycle won't be far behind.

Cruise frequently does his own stunts, which includes riding on bikes himself a good amount of the time, and he's a gearhead even when the cameras aren't rolling. Cruise has many rare cars in his personal collection, and he even owns more than one plane. It's clear that Cruise has a need for speed, and sometimes, the only way to let that out is to hop on a bike and film an incredible stunt.

Motorcycles can be found in Tom Cruise movies going back to the early days of his career all the way to the modern day. Whether you're a fan of Triumph, Kawasaki, or BMW motorcycles, there's something for everyone on this list.