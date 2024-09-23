What ESP Stands For In Cars (And Is It Safe To Drive With The Warning Light On?)

Among the many dashboard warning lights in a modern car, the ESP, or Electronic Stability Program, is what industry experts call the "guardian angel." Known by many names including vehicle stability assist, dynamic stability control, or any brand-named derivative (Porsche has the Porsche Stability Control), ESP is the brainchild of German engineer and inventor Anton van Zanten.

Van Zanten developed the world's first electronic anti-skid system in 1995 while working for Bosch, calling it the vehicle dynamics control system. German automaker Mercedes-Benz has been working with electronic systems to control vehicle dynamics since the late '70s, but it introduced the world's first car with ESP in 1995 with the S 600 Coupe (C140).

ESP has been standard for Mercedes-Benz vehicles since 2000 and has, since then, saved countless lives and prevented many accidents. Research shows that ESP has reduced deaths in collisions caused when drivers lose control by 38%, and when a car has ESP, it's 27% less likely to be in a single-car crash.