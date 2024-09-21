Chevy Camaro ZL1 Vs. Dodge SRT Hellcat: Is The Supercharged LT4 Or The HEMI Faster?

The Dodge Challenger and the Chevrolet Camaro are decades-old rivals that held on to their supercharged V8s for as long as possible, battling it out for 0-60 supremacy and maximum muscle-car cred for quite some time. Unfortunately, the Challenger SRT Hellcat has gone the way of the dodo, being discontinued in 2023 and the supercharged Camaro ZL1 isn't far behind it. The Camaro ZL1 is sending things off in style with a special Collector Edition model as production ends in 2024, but if you haven't got your hands on one yet, it's probably too late. Supercharged V8 muscle cars haven't gone extinct just yet, but they're nearly there.

When they were both in production, however, these two ultra-powerful muscle cars were an excellent match when it came to horsepower, acceleration, and top speed. They competed for the hearts and hard-earned dollars of Americans, offering big V8 punching power in somewhat-affordable packages. But which one was faster? The Camaro boasts a number of racetrack-ready features like the 1LE Extreme Performance pack, but the Challenger has an advantage when it comes to horsepower. Does sheer power win out? Or will a focus on overall performance take home the trophy? Let's find out.