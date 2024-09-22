Where Are Ducati Motorcycle Engines Built?

The revered Ducati name is recognized globally as one of the best motorcycle and engine manufacturers. However, Ducati didn't start making two-wheeled motorized machines until the end of World War II. The Ducati brand began when Adriano Cavalieri Ducati patented the first short-wave radio transmitter to connect Italy to the United States.

Riding on the success of his invention, Ducati founded the Società Scientifica Radio Brevetti Ducati with sons Adriano, Bruno, and Marcello in 1926. The company expanded quickly from making Manens capacitors to radio equipment and offering precision machining services in 1935, just when operations shifted from the original Viale Guidotti 51 factory to the current Borgo Panigale plant in Bologna, Italy.

Ducati launched its first motorcycle, the Cucciolo, in 1946. It was the first motorcycle product that Ducati manufactured at the Borgo Panigale factory. Fast forward to today, Ducati still manufactures its engines and motorcycles at Borgo Panigale in Bologna, Italy. However, Ducati has since expanded its manufacturing facilities to Argentina, Brazil, and Thailand to satisfy market demands.

