The Best Years For Pontiac Grand Am (And Some To Avoid)

Pontiac's Grand Am started life as an interesting attempt to combine the Trans Am's performance and Grand Prix's luxury — with a peppering of European style — and create an all-new type of car that gave owners the best of both worlds. It was a bit of a dud the first time around and fared even worse when Pontiac gave the concept another shot in the late 1970s. It wasn't until 1985 and the debut of the front-wheel-drive Grand Am that Pontiac really struck gold.

Pontiac built five generations of the Grand Am, with the third, fourth, and fifth generations likely the ones you'll have seen on the roads. These were popular cars, selling around 200,000 units annually for many years. The front-wheel-drive models aren't particularly exciting, but their huge production numbers make them easy to find on the used market — and very affordable, too.

Used front-wheel-drive Grand Ams can be had for well under $3,000, with some being as affordable as $1,200. With prices this low, the question becomes: Is it worth agonizing over long-term reliability if all you need is a cheap fix for personal mobility? Only you can answer that, and we'll leave you to ponder it as you go through our list of the best and worst years for the Pontiac Grand Am.

[Image by Taubin via Flickr | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]