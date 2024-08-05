What Engine Is In The 2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT & How Much Is One Worth Today?

The Pontiac Grand Am nameplate first appeared in 1973 sporting a 455 cubic-inch V8. It's not likely that any member of the five Grand Am generations will rank as one of the coolest Pontiac models ever built. From the Grand Am's inception, Pontiac's attempt to combine Grand Prix luxury with Trans Am performance was evident. Overall, the Pontiac Grand Am was hit-and-miss throughout its 33-year production run that ended with the 2005 model year, but some Grand Ams were way cooler than you might remember.

Pontiac offered the 2003 Grand Am in two configurations, a four-door sedan or a two-door coupe. The base-trimmed Grand Am SE only came as a sedan, but the GT trims offered a choice between the sedan and coupe body styles similar to the one seen above. Since good photos of the 2003 Grand Am GT are hard to come by, we've used images of the 2004 model in this article, as both cars are visually similar.

In addition to the body style option, the GT also featured an engine upgrade. The base Grand Am SE featured a 140-horsepower 2.2-liter four-cylinder with 150 lb-ft of torque. Compare that to the Grand Am GT, regardless of body style, with its Ram Air 3.4-liter V6 delivering 175 horsepower and 205 lb-ft of torque.

[Featured image by Mr.choppers via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]