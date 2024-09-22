The 8 Best Work From Home Headphones In 2024
Over the last few years, working from home has become more commonplace. Millions of people now work from home at least some of the time, suggesting that hybrid working is here to stay. But carrying out employee duties in a remote brings its own sets of challenges. There might be children running around, pets that want your attention, and even other family members also working. All of that can make it more difficult to concentrate on your job and ignore potential distractions. There's also the fact that communicating with colleagues and clients requires video calling.
That is why a good pair of headphones can be so essential to those who are working remotely. The best products will not only help to block out unwanted background sounds through active noise cancellation but will also have good sound quality and a great microphone so you can be heard properly during work calls.
This article looks at the very best headphone options for those who work from home, ranging from tiny in-ear buds to super comfortable over-ear headphones. When choosing each product, we've considered our own reviews where possible as well as critical reception from other trusted outlets.
Logitech G Astro A50 X
Logitech has established itself as a major brand in the world of headphones, sneaking ahead of companies such as Sony and Apple in terms of sheer sound quality. This might be surprising given that the company largely focuses on gaming headsets rather than dedicated headphones. Yet, Logitech's offerings are actually worthwhile even to those who might not want to play games at all. The Logitech G Astro A50 X, $379.99 on Amazon, is a great example of this. As well as being one of the best Xbox Series X headsets you can buy, it also has features that make it ideal for those working at home.
Chief among them is the sound quality. The Logitech G Astro A50 X has 40mm Pro-G drivers and a frequency response of 20 to 20,000 Hz, meaning it can produce a huge range of tones. Thanks to its use of Lightspeed Wireless, the headset also cuts down on latency. Throw in the fact that it has a battery that can last up to 24 hours and there's little not to like about the product. But what really makes the Logitech G Astro A50 X great is its versatility.
An HDMI passthrough hub allows it to connect to multiple devices at the same time, so you can easily switch from working on your desktop computer to playing on your video game console without having to switch to a different set or mess around with swapping cables.
Corsair HS35 V2
For a lot of people, headphones and headsets don't need to be expensive gadgets that extract every ounce of sound quality possible. Many workers simply want a comfortable product that does the job and isn't terrible. Thankfully, there are a few options on the market that provide great value for money and won't make a huge dent in your bank balance. Corsair is a brand that has a number of budget-friendly headphones that are well suited for working from home, including the highly regarded Corsair HS35 V2 — available for $49.99 on Amazon.
As the name suggests, this is a revision of the earlier model that has a number of improvements. These include contoured mesh ear cups for extra comfort and a lighter elastic adjustable band, ensuring you can use it for long sessions without it feeling excessively heavy. As you might expect from a cheaper option, the Corsair HS35 V2 doesn't have a lot of extra bells and whistles but does feature some noise canceling tech for the omnidirectional microphone.
GamesRadar noted that the Corsair HS35 V2 has good enough audio quality to work for calls and music, while looking stylish enough to betray the fact that they are on the cheaper end of the spectrum. As long as you don't expect too much from them, the Corsair HS35 V2 headphones can do an admirable job.
Apple AirPods
Apple first introduced its wireless headphones back in 2016, with the AirPods quickly becoming a bestseller for the company. A second and third generation have since launched to bring several upgrades and improvements, with the upcoming fourth-generation AirPods set to introduce active noise cancellation for the first time. For the purposes of this article, we'll be looking at the third iteration of the AirPods that first hit store shelves in 2021.
Available from Amazon at a price of $199.99, the AirPods are the ideal choice for anyone who uses Apple products during their workday. Whether it's an iPhone or a MacBook Pro, the AirPods are able to quickly and seamlessly connect to various devices. They have decent enough battery life, able to last six hours on a single charge, and will stay in place even during vigorous exercise. That makes them useful for people who have to move around a lot when working from home.
Although the sound quality is not always the best and the AirPods struggle when used outside of the Apple ecosystem, they are comfortable and work well when over-ear headphones aren't wanted. For those who want a better overall experience with improved audio performance, the impressively reviewed AirPods Pro offers a more premium product for a higher price.
Sony WH-1000XM5
Sony has a long history as a headphone brand and is often ranked as one of the most trusted and reliable. The company also has a reputation for high quality in this market, something that is demonstrated perfectly with the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. They look great, have a long battery life, and have brilliant audio performance across a range of tones and sounds.
Perhaps the biggest advantage of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones is that they have some of the best active noise canceling technology of any headphone available today. This can be essential when you are working at home, where you might have other family members, young children, or pets making a lot of noise as you try to get on with your day. The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones were highly praised in SlashGear's own review for seemingly being able to magically remove unwanted sounds through the use of eight microphones and two processors.
The only real issue is the price of the Sony WH-1000XM5s. You can expect to pay around $400 to get your hands on these headphones from online stores such as Amazon for around $350 — significantly more than many of the other products. Yet, if you value sound quality and noise cancellation when working at home, there are few better options for those who can afford to pay the price.
Audeze Maxwell
When it comes to great all around performance, there are few better options than the Audeze Maxwell headphones. Described by the manufacturer as a wireless gaming headset, the primary target for this product is gamers on PC and console. However, everything that makes them so good for playing games translates well to being useful for those who are working from home. A good example of this is the detachable microphone, which makes these headphones great for making calls as it records crystal clear audio that always sounds natural.
Although they don't have active noise cancellation technology built in, the over-ear design helps filter out background noise and the sound quality is good enough that outside sounds shouldn't be too distracting. They are also well-suited for use in home environments where you might have to switch between different devices due to the Bluetooth 5.3 LE support. With more than 70 hours of battery life, you also won't have to worry about the Audeze Maxwell headphones lasting a full day's work.
Running just under $300 on Amazon, they are noticeably cheaper than Sony's WH-1000XM5. In SlashGear's review of the Audeze Maxwell, Rob Rich was surprised by the precise audio controls and AI noise suppression of the headphones. The fact that they remain comfortable even with extended use was also highlighted.
Tozo OpenEgo
When it comes to picking headphones, not all people need to have a well-known brand. This is especially true for those working at home, as there's only a select group of people who are likely to even see you wearing them. The Tozo OpenEgo are a pair of open ear headphones that are available to grab on Amazon for less than $50 and are designed mainly for sport use. They are lightweight, comfortable, and made to last — all qualities that make them suitable for prolonged home office use.
Despite not being as ubiquitous as Apple's AirPods or other leading headphone brands, Tozo has garnered a reputation for creating affordable, quality headphones. That means you don't have to worry about having inferior products simply because you are going with a company you may not have heard about before. The Tozo OpenEgo comes with a charging case with a handy LED battery indicator, while the headphones themselves can last up to 30 hours before needing to be recharged.
The Tozo OpenEgo headphones also come with support for a companion smartphone app. From here, you can customize the sound profile of the device and change other settings to get a personalized experience. The compact design and lightweight nature of this product means it won't take up much room either, helping you to have a cleaner and less cluttered workstation.
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
Despite coming from an established brand and having a premium design, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE earbuds are actually one of the cheaper options for those who want a good pair of ear buds to use while working from home. In fact, you can grab a pair for less than $80 on Amazon, making them cheaper than Google's Pixel Buds and Apple's AirPods. That makes these headphones something of a steal considering just how good they are.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE offer mid-range noise cancelation and sound quality that's notably better than budget brands, with silicone cups that stay put even if you're fervently swiveling around in your office chair. This ensures that they can fit comfortably in a variety of ear shapes and sizes for long periods. The active noise cancellation is particularly impressive and a must-have for home office use, as it effectively blocks out distracting background noise. The in-built mic and sound quality are also surprisingly good according to reviews
Of course, the cheaper price means that you don't have access to some features Samsung includes in its more expensive offerings. This includes 360 spatial audio and wireless charging, but the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are an excellent set of earbuds that don't cost the Earth and do everything pretty well.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra
Bose is among the very best when it comes to headphones and other audio devices. The brand rarely puts a foot wrong and has a huge variety of products available, so you can be sure you'll find something that suits your situation. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Wireless Headphones are not only one of the best options for wireless Bluetooth headphones, they are also a great option for those who are working from home.
Like the Sony WH-1000XM5, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are a truly premium set of headphones that don't come at a cheap price. You can expect to pay well in excess of $400 from retailers such as Amazon to pick them up. However, you'll get your money's worth out of them as they are at the very top of the game when it comes to active noise cancellation and sheer comfort. They are able to filter out sounds from low-, mid-, and high-end frequencies without difficulty.
What's more, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are able to last more than 30 hours even with active noise cancellation turned on, giving you several full workdays of use before they need to be recharged. The device comes with a superb integrated microphone and faux leather padded cushion on each ear, for a comfortable and soft wearing experience.