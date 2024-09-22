The 8 Best Work From Home Headphones In 2024

Over the last few years, working from home has become more commonplace. Millions of people now work from home at least some of the time, suggesting that hybrid working is here to stay. But carrying out employee duties in a remote brings its own sets of challenges. There might be children running around, pets that want your attention, and even other family members also working. All of that can make it more difficult to concentrate on your job and ignore potential distractions. There's also the fact that communicating with colleagues and clients requires video calling.

That is why a good pair of headphones can be so essential to those who are working remotely. The best products will not only help to block out unwanted background sounds through active noise cancellation but will also have good sound quality and a great microphone so you can be heard properly during work calls.

This article looks at the very best headphone options for those who work from home, ranging from tiny in-ear buds to super comfortable over-ear headphones. When choosing each product, we've considered our own reviews where possible as well as critical reception from other trusted outlets.