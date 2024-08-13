6 Of The Best Headsets For Xbox Series X Available In 2024

The Xbox Series X has one of the most powerful graphics processor units of any home console. This allows it to generate visuals that are second only to high-end gaming PCs at a fraction of the cost. While you can be confident that your gaming machine can generate high-definition images at rapid framerates on a majority of modern televisions, your audio quality is very much dependent on the headset that you choose to use with it. In that regard, you need a top-rated gaming headset to maximize your Xbox gaming experience.

I've professionally reviewed several headsets during my career as a gaming and tech journalist, and I know that there are a lot of considerations that go into choosing the right gaming headset for your Xbox Series X. Is it compatible? Is it affordable? Is it wired or wireless? How does its audio quality compare to competitors? Is it adjustable and will it be comfortable over the course of long gaming sessions? Does it offer virtual surround sound, directional audio, mixer functionality, or any other features?

Scraping through the internet and trying to find all of this information can be a pain. I've often found that comparing the specs on the most popular models and then looking up professional reviews for each of them can be a good way to find the best options available. With that methodology in mind, here are six of the best Xbox Series X headsets you can get in 2024.

