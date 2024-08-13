6 Of The Best Headsets For Xbox Series X Available In 2024
The Xbox Series X has one of the most powerful graphics processor units of any home console. This allows it to generate visuals that are second only to high-end gaming PCs at a fraction of the cost. While you can be confident that your gaming machine can generate high-definition images at rapid framerates on a majority of modern televisions, your audio quality is very much dependent on the headset that you choose to use with it. In that regard, you need a top-rated gaming headset to maximize your Xbox gaming experience.
I've professionally reviewed several headsets during my career as a gaming and tech journalist, and I know that there are a lot of considerations that go into choosing the right gaming headset for your Xbox Series X. Is it compatible? Is it affordable? Is it wired or wireless? How does its audio quality compare to competitors? Is it adjustable and will it be comfortable over the course of long gaming sessions? Does it offer virtual surround sound, directional audio, mixer functionality, or any other features?
Scraping through the internet and trying to find all of this information can be a pain. I've often found that comparing the specs on the most popular models and then looking up professional reviews for each of them can be a good way to find the best options available. With that methodology in mind, here are six of the best Xbox Series X headsets you can get in 2024.
Steel Series Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: Best wireless headset
Steel Series launched back in 2001 and quickly became known as one of the best major gaming headset brands on the market. It has come out with several compelling and innovative products, but the best one available for the Xbox Series X is the Arctis Nova Pro.
This headset has a lot of interesting features under its belt. It has active noise canceling to help filter outside distractions, neodymium magnetic drivers that have a frequency range that reaches up to 40,000 Hz, a retractable noise canceling microphone, and two batteries that are hot-swappable so you can always keep one in your headset and one on the charger. Finally, it has an OLED base station with onboard controls and presets that are specifically designed for the Series X.
It can connect via 2.4Gz and Bluetooth, which makes it easy to switch between low-latency game modes and mobile connectivity. There are EQ settings, chat mixing settings, and special built-in programs that boost sounds like footsteps to give players a competitive edge. The base station also allows it to switch between two devices, so you can potentially use it for both your Series X and a PC, Mac, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch.
Will Greenwald of PC Mag was very impressed with this headset in his review, giving it a 4.5 out of 5. "The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is one of the most impressive wireless gaming headsets we've tested, with excellent audio, effective noise cancellation, dual swappable batteries, and powerful software."
Logitech G Astro A50 X: Best multi-platform headset
If you ever spend time watching esports, then you've probably seen more than a few pro gamers wearing Logitech headsets. The brand has a sterling reputation for reliability and connectivity. Then there's Astro, a brand that is less known for its competitive performance and more for its impeccable sound quality.
The Logitech G Astro A50 X is a fusion of both these strengths. The headset itself operates on 40mm Pro-G Graphene drivers, has a frequency response of 20-20,000 Hz, and it's compatible with Dolby Atmos. This is particularly important for competitive gamers on Xbox Series X, since it provides 360-degree spatial accuracy which can help you detect the direction of things like enemy footsteps or other sound cues. While many gamers may have concerns about latency when it comes to cordless headsets, it's worth noting that this version of the A50 X uses Logitech's Lightspeed wireless, which is one of the fastest and most reliable forms of wireless connectivity. It also promises 24 hours of playtime on a single charge.
Another great advantage of this headset is that it comes with an HDMI passthrough hub that allows it to be connected to multiple devices simultaneously. Greenwald of PC Mag reviewed this headset as well. "It sounds great, and its ability to connect to PlayStation and Xbox (and serve as an HDMI switch between them) is a unique advantage that should appeal to anyone who owns both consoles," he said, giving it a 4.0 out of 5.
Razor Kaira Pro: Best Xbox exclusive headset
Another great wireless option for those who aren't looking to drop quite as much cash is the Kaira Pro from Razer. The main appeal of this headset is that it uses Microsoft's own Xbox Wireless connectivity. This gives it a hyper-low-latency connection directly to the console itself, bypassing any need for a USB dongle or HDMI passthrough that could potentially affect transmission times. There is also an app which allows you to configure EQ, presets, mic monitoring, and other features for your Series X that are usually only available on PC. In addition to this, the headset has Bluetooth 5.0 for connection to mobile devices, and promises a 15 hour battery life.
The overall build quality is solid and feature-rich as well. The headset has 50mm titanium-coated drivers which are designed to emphasize clarity, a removable cardioid microphone to help isolate your voice from background noise, and Flowknit memory foam earcups.
Most reviewers seemed to enjoy the headset, merely lamenting that it is a PC, mobile, and Xbox exclusive that isn't great for other consoles. Sam Moore of SoundGuys gave the Kaira Pro a 7.5 out of 10 in his review. He claimed that he experienced a few complications that arose from the accompanying Xbox control software, but that the headset itself was solid. "The Razer Kaira Pro feels like a great headset that's a little hamstrung by the limitations of its main platform," said Moore. "This is definitely one of the best options in the burgeoning market for Xbox Series X/S gaming headsets."
Logitech G Pro X: Best wired headset
Wireless headsets have come a long way in recent years, but there are still plenty of gamers who prefer the lossless fidelity, affordability, and ease of wired equipment. There are plenty of great wired headsets out there, and one of the best models is the Logitech G Pro X. There's also a wireless version of this headset (which is also a fantastic piece of equipment), but the wired version offers premium performance at less than half the price.
The Pro-X has 50mm neodymium drivers with a 20-20,000 Hz frequency response and an impedance of 32 Ohms. It has a hybrid aluminum and steel design, giving it a solid structure that's still lightweight. But one of the biggest appeals of this headset is the microphone. This headset has a "Blue Vo!ce" condenser microphone with a dedicated external USB sound card — making it one of the clearest and most responsive headset mics on the market. That's important for competitive team games where call-outs can make or break a game.
Rtings.com gave the Pro X a 7.8 out of 10 in its review, stating, "They have a good build quality, a comfortable fit, and a myriad of customization options, including their Blue Voice technology feature that lets you fine-tune a lot of microphone settings." They did point out, however, that this headset is somewhat lacking when it comes to noise isolation.
Fnatic React: Best directional audio headset
You might recognize the name Fnatic from the world of esports, but the brand also makes a wide variety of competition-grade gaming peripherals. The Fnatic React is a wired gaming headset that prioritizes clarity and directional accuracy in its audio in order to give players the best spatial awareness possible in competitive gaming.
I tested the React for a review and I was thoroughly impressed with the sound, microphone quality, and comfort that it provides — so much so that it is still my go-to console gaming headset. It has 53mm drivers, 20-40,000 Hz frequency response, and an impedance of 23 Ohms. There is a newer (and slightly more expensive) version of this headset called the React+, which has added a dongle for 7.1 surround sound, but that feature is currently only compatible with PC.
"The important fact to [recognize] with the React headset is its competitive sound advantage for multiplayer, its awesome microphone, and killer price point," wrote Hardware Canucks in their review. "This is definitely one of the best in its price class."
This is one of the older headsets on this list, but it's a testament to their enduring design that they're still ranked among the best console headsets on the market.
Corsair HS35 V2: Best budget headset
Not everyone wants to spend hundreds of dollars on a gaming headset. The old Corsair HS35 was already one of the most popular wired Xbox headsets on the market, but the new V2 refines and modifies that original design to make it even more streamlined.
It's still a stereo headset with custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers, but Corsair has given the new model more contoured earcups. Corsair has also replaced the telescoping headband with an adjustable elastic inner band, similar to those used by SteelSeries. This gives it a more modern appearance and trims down the weight. The microphone is omnidirectional, but it comes with noise canceling to help reduce background chatter. This is, unfortunately, not detachable — which can be annoying for those who don't regularly use voice chat. It comes in three colors: red, blue, and black.
The Technie reviewed the HS35 V2 on his YouTube channel, testing both the mic and sound quality. He found that the headset didn't have many extra features, which is to be expected of a budget headset, but that it excelled at basic audio, pointing out that there is a real place on the market for a headset that gives gamers a solid auditory experience at a reasonable price.
Our methodology
There are a lot of amazing headsets out there. The "best" choice for Xbox Series X gamers can be different depending on what the individual gamer is looking for. I've been professionally reviewing gaming headsets for years, and so I know that there are a lot of different factors that go into choosing a headset, such as connectivity, sound quality, mic quality, comfort, features, and price. One gamer might prefer a wireless headset that emphasizes full-range audio, while another might prefer a wired model that is more focused on directional precision.
In constructing this list, I attempted to find a wide variety of headsets that were highly rated, but with each excelling across different metrics. I also examined their specs and compared them to other highly-rated models to see how they stacked up. I then looked up independent, professional reviews from publications that had tested these headsets in order to verify that they perform as well in the real world as they do on paper.