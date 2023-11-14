5 Top Rated Headsets To Maximize Your Xbox Gaming Experience
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are a lot of people who get by just fine using their TV speakers while gaming on their Xbox Series X|S, but a nice headset will help you elevate your experience. Being able to pinpoint where sound is coming from is a very important part of getting better in games like "Fortnite" or "Call of Duty," so it's good to have a decent set for multiplayer titles.
There are plenty of different options to choose from, and if you already have a decent pair from the Xbox One days, there's a good chance you can keep on using that with the Series X|S. If you're in the market for something new, you can pick something up without having to break the bank. Obviously, the best of the best will cost the most, but you can get away with spending about $100 if you want to. The picks on this list come from a blend of user and professional reviews, so you should be able to find something that suits your needs.
Maxwell Wireless Gaming Headset
If you're looking for one of the best Xbox Series X|S headsets on the market, look no further than the Maxwell Wireless Gaming Headset from Audeze. The Xbox version of this headset will cost you $329 from the company website, but you'll have to make sure you select that and not PlayStation. While there's a steep price, you get all the bells and whistles here, like solid build quality, spatial audio, and a wireless gaming experience. There aren't many downsides to the headset outside of the price.
Popular tech review website RTings calls this the best headset for Xbox users, and our own review gave it a 9/10. User reviews tell a similar story as well. On Audeze's website, it clocks in at an almost perfect five out of five rating. Keep in mind that Audeze is probably going to be your best bet for finding this headset, as it's tough to find in stock at stores like Best Buy or Amazon. That doesn't mean it's impossible, but you will have a better time picking it up directly from the manufacturer.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7
For long gaming sessions, you'll want to have a headset that is comfortable on your head. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 is good for that, and you'll be getting some great sound quality as well. As mentioned before, audio is very important for multiplayer titles, and the Arctis Nova line will give you exceptional audio that'll let you pinpoint exactly where your enemies are.
We gave this headset a 9/10, and user reviews largely back that up. The headset holds a 4.1/5 score on Amazon from buyers. Like many headsets on this list, you'll see PlayStation and PC have their versions, so make sure you select the Xbox version if you're purchasing it. This headset is on the pricier side but not quite as expensive as others on the list at $179.99 from Amazon. While that might be a tough pill to swallow, you will be getting a headset that can be used for your last-gen Xbox One, and that's nothing to scoff at.
Xbox Wireless Headset
If you're somebody who likes to keep things first-party, you're able to do that with the Xbox Series X|S. The Xbox Wireless Headset is made by Microsoft, ensuring you won't run into any issues getting to play on your Xbox console. You can pick it up directly from Microsoft for $99.99, or you can opt to snag it from Amazon. Amazon is a better option for many people thanks to the faster shipping — especially if you're a Prime member — but it's up to you. It has a 4.5/5 rating with over 7,000 reviews on Amazon.
For the price, you're getting a good deal here. This wireless headset has Dolby Atmos support, an adjustable band, and noise-canceling features with the mic. While it might not have the same high-end feel as some of the more expensive options, you're getting a totally serviceable headset here that's guaranteed to work with your Xbox and Windows PC. You'll be hard-pressed to find something better for your console if you're on a budget.
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX
Turtle Beach has been a popular console headset brand for several generations now, and that's no different going into the Xbox Series X|S era. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is a very solid choice at $179.99 from Amazon. What you're getting for the price here is a good quality headset that features over 40 hours of battery life. The ear cushions are equipped with memory foam, so comfort won't be an issue while gaming.
Since Turtle Beach is such a popular brand, it's easy to see how buyers are feeling about the purchase. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max has around 2,000 reviews on Amazon and holds a 4.2/5 rating. This is an officially licensed Microsoft headset, but the adapter can easily switch over to any of the consoles you have, giving this one some extra versatility you might not find elsewhere. Not everybody games on a single platform, so if that sounds like you, you can get a lot of mileage with the Turtle Beach headset.
Drop + EPOS PC38X Gaming Headset
For $180 from Amazon, you can pick up the PC38X by Drop. With around 2,000 Amazon ratings, the headset comes in with a 4.4/5 average rating. There are a few things to note with this headset, an important one being its wired connection. That's not always an issue, but you won't be able to freely move around wearing the PC38X like you can with some of the others from this list.
As a tradeoff to being wired, you're getting very good sound quality, making it easy to pinpoint exactly where sounds are coming from in your game. With the open-back nature of this headset, you won't have to worry about your ears being too warm, as you'll be getting good airflow. It's no secret that headset mics aren't the best quality, but you're getting a solid noise-canceling option here. This will be perfectly fine for being in a party chat with friends, so there's nothing to worry about on that end. This will also work on multiple consoles, so there's an added bonus if you have more than just an Xbox.