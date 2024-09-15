5 Honda Grom Alternatives That Won't Break The Bank

Miniature motorcycles have grown increasingly popular in recent years, and it isn't hard to see why. They're easy to ride, have good gas economy–and above all, they're affordable. The Honda Grom is a particularly popular model that has been at the center of this mini bike uprising. Its 124cc engine gives it a top speed of 55 MPH. So while it probably won't be winning any races, it is powerful enough for most people's local commutes. It's also fuel-injected, lightweight, and gets up to 166.5 mpg. Add in the fact that it's one of the most affordable mini motorcycles currently available with a starting MSRP of just $3,599, and you'll start to see why people like it so much.

That said, those who are considering getting themselves a Grom might also want to take a look at what else is out there. The Grom is quite affordable, but there are plenty of other small form-factor street bikes on the market that you can get without breaking the bank. Some of them might offer a bit more power while others might have a different design aesthetic, or come with an even cheaper price tag. Here are a few of the other, more affordable Honda Grom alternatives worth considering.