How To Connect AirPods To Your PS4

Jean-Michel Basquiat once said, "Art is how we decorate space, music is how we decorate time." In many ways, music can make or break an experience, especially when it comes to gaming. The right soundtrack can enhance player emotions, heighten tense scenes, and can even be so memorable that you'd want to get a vinyl of it, like the "Last Guardian." However, there are plenty of reasons why we'd like to keep the audio to ourselves, no matter how compelling. Whether you're a new parent hoping to sneak a few games in between your child's nap, live in a building with thin walls, or have a home in a neighborhood that is strict with noise pollution, it is possible play with just your existing earphones, like AirPods.

Advertisement

While Sony did release the PS4 Gold Wireless Headset a few years ago, the reality is that many of us prefer to use the headphones that we already have. Because you can use your PS4 controller wirelessly via Bluetooth, you might think that you can use wireless earphones or headphone headsets as well. While this is possible, it's surprisingly not very straightforward to do, and requires additional hardware. Thankfully, there are a few ways to achieve similar results.