Audio Delay On TV: Possible Causes And Fixes To Try

Sometimes, your TV has nothing to do with the audio delays you're experiencing. Instead, your local broadcast station could be responsible, depending on the signal it's broadcasting. This happens when there's a small difference between how fast the audio and video signals are processed and affects all programming. Most times, you won't even be able to notice the difference, but sometimes you will.

If your local broadcaster isn't causing your audio delay issue, outdated software or firmware might be responsible for the problem. When you get a smart TV, you probably spend time learning about all of its useful settings so you can get the most out of it. If you're experiencing an audio delay, it might be because your TV's software isn't up to date, causing it to struggle to process audio and video signals correctly or causing lag. TV manufacturers often release patches to fix these issues, so it's important to keep your TV's software up to date.

Incorrect audio settings can also cause audio delays. If you buy a soundbar to complement your new smart TV and don't configure it correctly, you might experience sound that's out of sync. Defective or damaged HDMI or other audio cables or cables that aren't connected properly can also cause problems by disrupting the signal transmission. If you experience trouble while streaming, a poor internet connection could be to blame. Not having enough bandwidth and unstable connections can both lead to buffering and synchronization issues.