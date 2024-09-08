5 Features We Want To See In The 2025 Honda Accord
Although the midsize sedan is no longer as popular as it used to be, there's still some demand for cars like these. As American carmakers are shying away from smaller cars, only the big Japanese brands — like Honda and Toyota — are left making them. The Camry is still going strong for the latter, while the former is set to receive a new 2025 model for the Accord.
Indeed, the Accord has been one of Honda's top-selling models of all time, despite the prevalence of trucks and SUVs in today's market. The latest generation of this venerable midsize sedan arrived on the scene in late 2022 for the 2023 Honda Accord model year. But even if it's just about two years old, Honda isn't sitting on its laurels, and it already plans to introduce the 2025 Honda Accord with a few improvements here and there.
At the moment, Honda hasn't made an announcement when the new Accord will come out. But even though we're excited about the new model to arrive at showroom floors, we also wish that it would come with these new features.
V6 engine option
While the term 'there is no replacement for displacement' is no longer true in the ear of forced induction and electrification, we still hope that Honda will reintroduce the V6 engine to the Accord. Honda dropped the V6 from the Accord engine lineup in the 2018 model year, and it hasn't returned since.
While the turbo inline-four engine on the current Honda Accord delivers 204 hp, which feels enough for the midsize sedan, we still miss the V6 engine that first arrived in the Accord in 1995. The last iteration that had the 3.5-liter V6 made 278 hp, so you'll really feel the kick that the two extra pistons deliver.
With all the new developments in engine technology, a V6-powered Honda Accord should deliver the fun that some drivers want while still giving the space that they need. Plus, if Honda pairs that with a hybrid motor, Accord buyers still get to go green and get better mileage without reducing their smiles per mile.
[ Featured Image by Hatsukari715 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public domain ]
Dual-clutch and manual transmission options
The 11th-generation Honda Accord swapped the 10-speed automatic transmission or six-speed manual for a CVT. It is unfortunate that stick shift are a dying breed, up to the point that it no longer makes sense for carmakers like Honda to offer a manual option for its mainstream car. Nevertheless, we are free to ask the company to throw a bone to the enthusiasts out there who still love this midsize car.
But, aside from giving us the option to row our own gears, the bigger thing that we wish Honda would give the Accord is a dual-clutch transmission (DCT). While CVTs have improved over the years to offer better fuel economy and be more reliable, we still want the driving dynamics that DCTs offer to automatic vehicles.
The two clutches of the DCT allows it to change gears instantaneously, meaning the wheels never lose engine power even as you go from one year to another. Since this is how DCTs work, you can then extract more power from the engine, making driving more fun.
Panoramic sunroof
A sunroof is often available as a luxurious option on the Honda Accord, with some trims having it standard. While it gives the front seats better lighting and circulation, it leaves the passengers at the back in the dark. A good solution to this problem would be a panoramic sunroof, which gives the car a larger glass roof. This feature would make the cabin feel more spacious and luxurious, and you can always close its cloth cover if the sun is high up and beats down on the car.
Unfortunately, even the latest generation Accord does not have this. We hope that Honda give the 2025 model a panoramic sunroof, even just as an option. That way, buyers who are particular about this feature could buy it as an extra. After all, the Accord's primary competitor in the car market, the Toyota Camry, already has this as a $1,330 option, so it would make sense for Honda to have it, too.
Bring back the coupe
Just like the V6, the Accord had a coupe version until 2017. One interesting tidbit about the Honda Accord coupe is that this was actually the first Honda product designed by Honda R&D Americas, Inc. and the first Honda model to be made abroad and exported to Japan. A return of the coupe would give those looking for a sportier vibe while still desiring the reliability and space of the Accord an option.
Honda could even make it so that the V6 engine would only be available on the coupe model. That way, it will give the two-door version of the Accord an air of performance and exclusivity. Given the sporty looks of the 11th-generation Accord, a sport coupe version of this mid-size sedan would certainly not look out of place. It could even turn it into a hatchback coupe with better performance and driving dynamics, and then maybe Honda could give it the Type S badge and turn it into something like a grand tourer. You know, some hot hatch vibes, like the Toyota did with the GR Corolla.
A wagon version
We know that wagons are not popular in the U.S., with the Accord only receiving a wagon body type from 1991 to 1996. But even so, a properly executed sporty wagon, like the 2024 Audi RS6 Avant or the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain, would be one desirable vehicle. Knowing Honda's design and performance chops, we know that the company could pull off the same with the Honda Accord.
The Honda Accord is already a spacious and practical car to begin with, so turning it into a wagon would only give its buyers the option to have a more room in the same package. And if Honda gives it a turbo V6 engine and slap in two hybrid motors, it could create a sporty wagon that would give the Europeans a run for their money. Furthermore, a Honda Accord wagon could give buyers who need the space of the Honda CR-V but not its height an option to stay with the brand.