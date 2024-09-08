5 Features We Want To See In The 2025 Honda Accord

Although the midsize sedan is no longer as popular as it used to be, there's still some demand for cars like these. As American carmakers are shying away from smaller cars, only the big Japanese brands — like Honda and Toyota — are left making them. The Camry is still going strong for the latter, while the former is set to receive a new 2025 model for the Accord.

Advertisement

Indeed, the Accord has been one of Honda's top-selling models of all time, despite the prevalence of trucks and SUVs in today's market. The latest generation of this venerable midsize sedan arrived on the scene in late 2022 for the 2023 Honda Accord model year. But even if it's just about two years old, Honda isn't sitting on its laurels, and it already plans to introduce the 2025 Honda Accord with a few improvements here and there.

At the moment, Honda hasn't made an announcement when the new Accord will come out. But even though we're excited about the new model to arrive at showroom floors, we also wish that it would come with these new features.