Is The Chevy Chevelle Really Returning In 2025?
As much as we'd like to see the resurrection of classic cars including a Chevy Chevelle along the same lines as the Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Ford Mustang GT, and, would-be-stablemate, Chevrolet Camaro SS, it's unlikely to happen in 2025. However, the internet rumor mill won't let a minor detail like the truth get in its way of hyping a sensational story in the name of clickbait.
As a testament to the Chevelle's place in automotive lore being firmly rooted in the past, Chevrolet said goodbye to the sixth-gen Camaro earlier this year as the final model rolled off the assembly line. It seems the EV era being ushered in has little room for the old-school muscle cars of a bygone era. So, why won't the internet let the Chevelle rest in peace?
Rumors of the Chevelle's rebirth come around every now and then. Chevelle fans know about the 70/SS concept car built by TransAm Worldwide (TAW) a few years ago. While that rumor offered promise, with TAW planning to build 70/SS models for sale at prices starting at $175K, we wouldn't call it a return of the Chevy Chevelle.
Even though the TAW 70/SS Chevelle actually put rubber on the road, the newest rumor of the 2025 Chevy Chevelle return is based on AI renderings posted to social media and video sharing sites. While checking those out, be sure to look up the 2025 Chevrolet Bel Air concept. Just ignore the misspelled Chevrolet emblem on the hood.
If the Chevy Chevelle does make a return, will it be impressive?
Some automakers have honored returning muscle car nameplates with classic styling and powerful engines befitting their lineage, and failed with others. The four-door Dodge Charger comes to mind, as does the return of the Chevrolet Malibu, once a Chevelle trim level, as an economy car.
There's no way to be sure what, if any, plans Chevrolet has for the return of the Chevelle. At this point, it seems unlikely that it'll have a gasoline-powered V8 engine at all. If it returns as an EV, it could headline as Chevrolet's performance EV-model.
If V8 power is the only thing to satisfy your needs from a Chevelle and you have the financial bandwidth, it's not too late to get your name on a TransAm Worldwide 70/SS Chevelle. Even the base model 70/SS features a 450-horsepower LT-1 V8 with an option to add a supercharger for up to 675 horsepower. If that's not enough, consider stepping up to the 70/SS — 396 Heritage Model with either 800-supercharged-horsepower or 900 horsepower from a twin-turbocharged 396-cubic-inch engine.
At the top of TAW's 70/SS lineup is the 454 LS6X Limited Edition. While TAW intends to only build 25 LS6X models, it's still listed for sale on the company's website as of September 2024. The most powerful version has a twin-turbo 454 generating up to 1,500 horsepower. Until Chevy decides to bring the Chevelle back, the TAW version will have to suffice. Stay tuned for further updates.