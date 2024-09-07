Is The Chevy Chevelle Really Returning In 2025?

As much as we'd like to see the resurrection of classic cars including a Chevy Chevelle along the same lines as the Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Ford Mustang GT, and, would-be-stablemate, Chevrolet Camaro SS, it's unlikely to happen in 2025. However, the internet rumor mill won't let a minor detail like the truth get in its way of hyping a sensational story in the name of clickbait.

As a testament to the Chevelle's place in automotive lore being firmly rooted in the past, Chevrolet said goodbye to the sixth-gen Camaro earlier this year as the final model rolled off the assembly line. It seems the EV era being ushered in has little room for the old-school muscle cars of a bygone era. So, why won't the internet let the Chevelle rest in peace?

Rumors of the Chevelle's rebirth come around every now and then. Chevelle fans know about the 70/SS concept car built by TransAm Worldwide (TAW) a few years ago. While that rumor offered promise, with TAW planning to build 70/SS models for sale at prices starting at $175K, we wouldn't call it a return of the Chevy Chevelle.

Even though the TAW 70/SS Chevelle actually put rubber on the road, the newest rumor of the 2025 Chevy Chevelle return is based on AI renderings posted to social media and video sharing sites. While checking those out, be sure to look up the 2025 Chevrolet Bel Air concept. Just ignore the misspelled Chevrolet emblem on the hood.

