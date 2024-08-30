10 Classic Pontiac Models Worth Every Penny

Pontiac may no longer be making new cars, but its classics continue to hold a place in the hearts of enthusiasts across America. The brand boasts a slew of famous nameplates from the Bonneville to the GTO, the latter of which is widely credited with establishing the muscle car era. It wasn't always an easy ride for the brand, which saw its lineup stagnate thanks to underinvestment at several periods throughout its existence, but the best models from its glory days are becoming increasingly valuable collectors' grails.

The most sought after Pontiacs now cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, and a couple examples have even crossed the $1 million mark at auction. Those prices put them well out of reach of the majority of Pontiac enthusiasts, but there are still plenty of the brand's iconic cars from decades past that remain attainable. There are far too many noteworthy Pontiac classics to make an exhaustive list of all of them, but each car in this selection of favorites is well worth its current value on the collector market.