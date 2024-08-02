How Much HP Does A 1973 Pontiac Grand Prix Have & Is It Considered A Muscle Car?
The 1973 Pontiac Grand Prix isn't usually found on lists of the best muscle cars of all time. However, it remains an memorable car, both inside and out, thanks to its stunning design and impressive selection of robust engines. Like most cars of the day, the 1973 Grand Prix was long and boxy, but its unique hood lines helped the Grand Prix stand out from the crowd. Originally sold for $4,583, the '73 Grand Prix is now considered a classic car. While its performance specs pale in comparison to modern vehicles, the 1973 Grand Prix boasts some impressive power, and the motors it had available are considered to be some of Pontiac's most powerful engines ever.
The base model 1973 Grand Prix was available with a carbureted 400 cubic-inch V8 capable of producing 230 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. However, the '73 Grand Prix was also available with a second engine option — a 455 cubic-inch behemoth that could produce 250 horsepower and 370 pound-feet of torque. Both engines transferred that power to the wheels via a Turbo 400 automatic transmission.
Is the 1973 Pontiac Grand Prix considered a muscle car?
We already mentioned that the 1973 Grand Prix isn't found on many lists of the best muscle cars, and this is likely because the Grand Prix has been considered more of a luxury car than a muscle car at various points in its history.
The Grand Prix was created and designed to combine the best aspects of luxury, performance, and unique style. Pontiac intended for the vehicle to rise above the mainstream vehicles of the day and tap into an older audience attracted to both extravagance and raw power. Ultimately, the automaker wanted to design a vehicle capable of competing with popular higher-end choices of the time, including models like the Buick Riviera. However, in reality and at its powerful V8 core, the Grand Prix is a muscle car — albeit one with a certain luxurious flare.
While the Grand Prix was initially designed to bridge the gap between luxury and American muscle, it has gone down in history for its position as an outlier in the world of more famous muscle cars like the Mustang and Camaro. It may not make most lists of the best muscle cars, but it holds a special place in automotive history as one of the most underappreciated Pontiac muscle cars of all time.