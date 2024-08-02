How Much HP Does A 1973 Pontiac Grand Prix Have & Is It Considered A Muscle Car?

We already mentioned that the 1973 Grand Prix isn't found on many lists of the best muscle cars, and this is likely because the Grand Prix has been considered more of a luxury car than a muscle car at various points in its history.

The Grand Prix was created and designed to combine the best aspects of luxury, performance, and unique style. Pontiac intended for the vehicle to rise above the mainstream vehicles of the day and tap into an older audience attracted to both extravagance and raw power. Ultimately, the automaker wanted to design a vehicle capable of competing with popular higher-end choices of the time, including models like the Buick Riviera. However, in reality and at its powerful V8 core, the Grand Prix is a muscle car — albeit one with a certain luxurious flare.

While the Grand Prix was initially designed to bridge the gap between luxury and American muscle, it has gone down in history for its position as an outlier in the world of more famous muscle cars like the Mustang and Camaro. It may not make most lists of the best muscle cars, but it holds a special place in automotive history as one of the most underappreciated Pontiac muscle cars of all time.