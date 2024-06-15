5 Facts About The 1971 Pontiac Firebird Probably Only Hardcore Car Fans Know

Fans of classic vintage cars often come in two categories: Those who owned a model when it was new and had the pleasure of seeing it grow into an icon, and those younger drivers who grew into petrolheads and developed a taste for the wide and ever-popular world of vintage vehicles. Whether you first owned a '71 model in 1971 or in the 2020s, though, ultimately doesn't matter. A classic is a classic, and 1971's Pontiac Firebird certainly qualifies.

The Pontiac Firebird first arrived on the scene in 1967, as fans of "Fast N' Loud" will surely know: the show's Richard Rawlings owned the coveted 001 model, dating back to that year. The popular pony didn't hit its true potential right out the gate, with the Trans Am's launch two years later (for purchase that is), but a new generation of remarkable Firebirds wasn't far behind.

The 1971 Firebird was a second-generation model, arriving at a crucial time for the pony car. The mighty Ford Mustang was on the rise, "Smokey and the Bandit" was still a few years away, and the Firebird had to demonstrate that it could continue the momentum that the first generation had built. Along the way, The 1971 model would differentiate itself in some intriguing ways. John Travolta would become inextricably linked with the car, if you can believe it. Here are some interesting facts about this particular model year of Firebird.

[Image by Sicnag via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]