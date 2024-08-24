11 Of The Fastest Pickup Trucks On The Road In 2024

Buyers on the market for a new pickup truck now have a huge amount of choice, with new electric variants of bestselling models sitting in dealerships alongside their gas- and diesel-powered counterparts. Like any major automotive industry change, there has been plenty of debate about whether this switch to battery-powered trucks is a good thing or not. But, like them or loathe them, there's one undeniable side effect of their presence in the market: pickup trucks are getting faster.

The instant power delivery of EVs means that they're naturally fast in a straight line, and manufacturers have been making full use of that in order to tempt buyers away from combustion engines. As a result, many of the latest electric trucks are faster from 0-60 mph than you might expect, with the most powerful now boasting acceleration figures that rival dedicated performance cars. Alongside them, major manufacturers have been releasing ever wilder versions of their gas-powered trucks in a celebration of combustion excess before industry regulations see them axed for good. The following trucks, both gas and electric, are among the fastest on the market in 2024.