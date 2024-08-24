11 Of The Fastest Pickup Trucks On The Road In 2024
Buyers on the market for a new pickup truck now have a huge amount of choice, with new electric variants of bestselling models sitting in dealerships alongside their gas- and diesel-powered counterparts. Like any major automotive industry change, there has been plenty of debate about whether this switch to battery-powered trucks is a good thing or not. But, like them or loathe them, there's one undeniable side effect of their presence in the market: pickup trucks are getting faster.
The instant power delivery of EVs means that they're naturally fast in a straight line, and manufacturers have been making full use of that in order to tempt buyers away from combustion engines. As a result, many of the latest electric trucks are faster from 0-60 mph than you might expect, with the most powerful now boasting acceleration figures that rival dedicated performance cars. Alongside them, major manufacturers have been releasing ever wilder versions of their gas-powered trucks in a celebration of combustion excess before industry regulations see them axed for good. The following trucks, both gas and electric, are among the fastest on the market in 2024.
Ram 1500 TRX – 4.5 seconds
In 2023, Ram announced that the 2024 model year 1500 TRX would be the last of the line, and sent it packing with a limited-run special edition. Its stats are as outlandish as ever, with the Final Edition packing a 6.2L supercharged Hemi V8 engine that churns out 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. All that power results in a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds. The TRX is one of the latest casualties of Stellantis' transition to electric power, but unlike the Dodge Charger, no direct electric replacement to the TRX has been unveiled as of this writing.
Ram does have an electric 1500 in its lineup, and it's even faster off the line than the TRX, but don't expect it to be anywhere near as all-terrain capable. The TRX is still the king in that regard, with its dune-ready suspension and beefy off-road tires paired with premium cabin niceties like a head-up display and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Anyone who wants their own Ram super-truck will need to be quick, as the Final Edition is limited to 4,000 examples.
Chevrolet Silverado EV RST – 4.5 seconds
SlashGear's first drive of the Silverado EV RST was a mixed bag, with our reviewer praising the truck's combination of range and towing capabilities but lamenting the effect that the skinny tires had on its off-road capability. The good news is that those skinny tires enable the truck to reach 0-60 mph in as little as 4.5 seconds, despite the fact it weighs over 9,000 pounds. The Silverado EV RST simply brute-forces its way to highway speeds and beyond, employing its 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque almost instantly at the press of the throttle.
Chevrolet's first electric pickup has a lot to live up to, especially since many truck buyers are skeptical when it comes to EVs. However, its EPA estimated range of up to 450 miles should ease the range worries of many of those skeptics, and its cabin should feel familiar to existing owners of high-end Chevy trucks. Whether that – combined with its impressive acceleration is enough to persuade buyers to spend almost $100,000 on the launch edition RST remains to be seen.
GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 – 4.5 seconds
Closely related to the Chevrolet Silverado EV is the GMC Sierra EV, which shares the same platform and nearly identical performance statistics. Much like the Chevy, GMC's first electric pickup offers a range of well over 400 miles and a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds. Its powertrain is identical too, with 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque offered in the Max Power Mode of the luxurious Denali Edition 1.
Elsewhere on the spec sheet, the Denali Edition 1 looks just as appealing as its top-spec Chevy cousin, with both trucks featuring GM's semi-autonomous Super Cruise package and four-wheel steering. Charging is fast as well, with GM promising up to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes on a suitably powerful public fast charger. Buyers who can stump up the $97,500 starting MSRP for the truck are out of luck for now, as reservations are paused due to high demand as of this writing.
Ram 1500 REV – 4.4 seconds
The electric pickup segment is booming, and every major manufacturer has now either launched its own electric pickup or has one in development. Stellantis' debut offering in the segment is the Ram 1500 REV, with the first deliveries set to reach customers in fall 2024. Like its competitors, the 1500 REV makes big claims about its range, with an "available driving range" of up to 500 miles on offer at launch. The truck's "standard driving range," according to the brand, is 350 miles.
An officially quoted 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds makes the Ram faster than its GM-built rivals by the very smallest of margins, although real-world difference between the two is likely to be negligible. What will be noticeable is the 1500 REV's maximum 14,000 pound tow rating, a significant improvement over the 10,000 pound tow rating of both GM trucks. The 1500 REV also charges slightly faster on paper, with Ram claiming the truck can regain 110 miles of range in 10 minutes on a Level 3 charger.
Ford F-150 Lightning – 4.0 seconds
The Blue Oval's F-150 Lightning is one of the oldest trucks in the electric pickup segment, having first been launched in 2022. It was given a round of updates for the 2024 model year, including a more efficient heating system and updated BlueCruise semi-autonomous driving capabilities. Its performance remains unchanged from previous years, which means a 0-60 mph time of "sub" four seconds according to Ford. Independent testing from Car and Driver pinned that 0-60 mph figure at four seconds flat.
The F-150 Lightning's "truck stuff" credentials are largely competitive with what else is on offer in the segment, with a maximum tow capacity of 10,000 pounds for Extended Range models and plenty of standard equipment even in base spec variants. The truck's range isn't quite on par with newer rivals, though, with the base truck offering an underwhelming 230 miles of range and top spec models offering 320 miles. That's a significant decrease compared to the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV, both of which offer over 400 miles of range.
Ford F-150 Raptor R – 3.6 seconds
The speed rankings might be increasingly dominated by electric pickups, but there are still several high-ranking holdouts that don't require a charger to hit the road. Among them is the Ford F-150 Raptor R, which boasts a 5.2L supercharged V8 engine making 700 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque. Ford doesn't specify official acceleration figures for the truck — after all, it's designed for high speed dune bashing and not quarter mile drags — but Car and Driver clocked a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds.
That's a little quicker than the Ram TRX, but again, neither truck is designed for straight line bragging rights. Both are highly capable for their intended purpose, and both are also expensive enough to make even some electric trucks look affordable in comparison. The F-150 Raptor R starts a little north of $110,000 for 2024, and that figure can easily increase if you're liberal with the options list.
Hennessey Venom 775 – 3.6 seconds
Texan tuner Hennessey has unveiled a long line of F-150-based models, even adding an extra pair of wheels to one model. The Venom 775 is one of its latest creations, and it sports performance figures that leave even six-figure trucks from major manufacturers in the rear view mirror. It's based on the Coyote V8-powered F-150, with Hennessey taking the engine and fitting a performance intercooler and a 3.0L supercharger to give it a serious power boost. It makes 400 horsepower in stock form, but once Hennessey has worked its magic, it's good for 775 horsepower.
The Venom 775 can be optioned with a variety of F-150 trims, including top spec luxury variants, so how plush the truck is inside is down to the whims of its owner. Hennessey doesn't publicly disclose pricing, but as the cliche saying goes, if you have to ask, you probably can't afford one. The truck is limited to a maximum of 250 units, ensuring owners will likely never see another Venom 775 on the road or the trail.
GMC Hummer EV Pickup – 3.1 seconds
The original gas guzzling civilian Hummer was designed to be a celebration of excess, and the new zero emissions version is no different. Everything about the truck is over the top, from its $100,000 asking price to its 1,000 horsepower drivetrain. Its 0-60 mph time in "Watts to Freedom" mode is estimated by the brand to be "approximately" three seconds, and testing by MotorTrend saw the truck achieve a best time of 3.1 seconds.
That's a figure that, just a few years ago, seemed bafflingly fast. Now, it's not quite as unbelievable, and in fact the Hummer EV Pickup is only the third quickest electric pickup on the market. Its party tricks, including Crab Walk mode, are still unique, but buyers now have more options than they did when the truck first launched. The introduction of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV mean that there are now other ways to buy a GM truck on the electric Ultium platform, but neither of those are quite as attention grabbing as the Hummer.
Hennessey VelociRaptor 1000 – 3.1 seconds
It's hard to imagine that anyone looked at the Ford F-150 Raptor R and decided it wasn't powerful enough, but evidently the mad scientists over at Hennessey did exactly that. The result is the VelociRaptor 1000, a 1,043 horsepower version of the truck that can sprint from 0-60 mph in just 3.1 seconds while being just as capable off-road as the stock Raptor R. The truck's engine is given a thorough overhaul to reach those power levels, with a new 3.8L supercharger being the biggest of those changes.
New fuel lines, billet fuel rails, and a supercharger belt are also on the upgrade list among other tweaks. That's accompanied by a three-inch lift and Hennessey wheels and tires, alongside plenty of badging both inside and outside the truck. The VelociRaptor 1000 is limited to 500 units, and like Hennessey's other flagship products, pricing hasn't been publicly disclosed.
Rivian R1T – 3.0 seconds
After spending some time with the Rivian R1T earlier in 2024, SlashGear came away impressed with its overall capabilities and everyday liveability. Our test vehicle was the less expensive dual-motor variant, but could still pull from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. With the top spec quad motor variant, that figure is reduced to three seconds flat. That's faster than any of the high performance trucks from Ford, GM, or Ram, electric or not.
Rivian's cabins are a step above what many buyers would expect for a startup, being comparable in quality and finish to those of similarly priced cars from established automakers. The company has also been clever in its design of the truck, hiding useful storage cubbies in unusual places to maximize overall capacity. The truck's range is not the best in class, but it's largely competitive with what else is on offer at its price point, and its looks are less divisive than its chief Tesla rival, the Cybertruck, although the latter is still superior in a straight line.
Tesla Cybertruck – 2.6 seconds
Tesla's endlessly controversial Cybertruck still takes the crown as the fastest pickup truck to 60 mph on the market, with top spec variants taking just 2.6 seconds to get there. It offers a 340 mile range and an 11,000 pound towing capacity, but those figures take a backseat to the truck's reputation when it comes to influencing buyers. Few other EVs — and in fact, few other vehicles period — have been quite so polarizing, with widespread criticism directed at everything from the truck's looks to its questionable line of accessories.
That said, there are plenty of Cybertruck owners and reserve holders who are sold on the virtues of the truck, despite the fact that it is now significantly more expensive than it was originally promised to be. No matter what you think of the truck itself, it's hard to argue with its off the line performance, which is still comfortably class leading despite the recent influx of new electric pickups into the segment.