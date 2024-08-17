10 Fords Powered By Non-Ford Engines

In its early years — from 2003 to 2006 — the Ford Everest offered buyers the chance to try out two different engines. One was a Ford-made 2.5-liter Duratroq engine, introduced by the company just a few years prior, while the other was Mazda's own 2.6-liter G6. The latter provided slightly higher power at the cost of less torque, though its presence vanished from the vehicle by the second generation. The Everest is still in production today, but all of its modern engines are specifically Ford-made.

Even if you want to check out an early Everest for yourself, you might have some difficulty getting that chance. The Everest is a Ford model you can't buy in America, so anyone in the U.S. should look overseas. Luckily, there are other options for fans of Mazda's engine designs, as the company has maintained a healthy relationship with Ford since the 1970s. The first-generation Everest is one of the latest examples of their collaborations, but it's far from the only one.

[Featured image by Two hundred percent. via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]