The Ford Capri Is Coming Back, But This EV Is Not What We Expected
The United States only had a taste of the Ford Capri for a brief period of time (as a Mercury), but it was a much bigger hit for Ford customers in Europe when it was produced from 1969 to 1986. Today Ford announced that the Capri is back (for Europe at least), and it will be an electric car. Given Ford's electrification efforts in Europe, that's not too surprising. What is surprising, however, is the type of vehicle Ford has bestowed the Capri nameplate upon — a compact crossover SUV. The previous Capri was a sporty coupe.
Nameplate confusion aside, the specs are actually really good as far as EVs go. According to a press release, Ford estimates the new Capri to have a range of 620 kilometers (a little over 385 miles). It boasts "sports car acceleration" as well. For the rear-wheel drive model, the 0-60 mph sprint takes 6.4 seconds. For the all-wheel drive Capri, that same feat is accomplished in 5.3 seconds.
Ford's new compact EV, with an old name
On a technical end, the new Capri will reportedly be based on a Volkswagen platform — the same one used by the VW ID.5 — in another surprising move. The standard Capri is stated to have 282 horsepower in a rear-wheel drive configuration, while the dual motor all-wheel drive Capri Premium will boast 335 horsepower. That's not too shabby.
The extended range battery is 77 kWh for the rear-wheel drive model, and 79 kWh for the all-wheel drive version. Prices have not been announced yet, but it will feature a heated and massaging driver seat as standard, so that's a nice touch. The aforementioned Capri Premium will gain a Bang & Olufson sound system and 20-inch wheels. A heat pump climate control system is also optional.
It makes sense why Ford would bring back the Capri name for a European audience. As disappointing as it may be for hardcore Euro-Ford fans, a compact crossover is the most logical choice to design a new model, as it has the most mass market appeal if the price is right.