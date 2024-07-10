The Ford Capri Is Coming Back, But This EV Is Not What We Expected

The United States only had a taste of the Ford Capri for a brief period of time (as a Mercury), but it was a much bigger hit for Ford customers in Europe when it was produced from 1969 to 1986. Today Ford announced that the Capri is back (for Europe at least), and it will be an electric car. Given Ford's electrification efforts in Europe, that's not too surprising. What is surprising, however, is the type of vehicle Ford has bestowed the Capri nameplate upon — a compact crossover SUV. The previous Capri was a sporty coupe.

Nameplate confusion aside, the specs are actually really good as far as EVs go. According to a press release, Ford estimates the new Capri to have a range of 620 kilometers (a little over 385 miles). It boasts "sports car acceleration" as well. For the rear-wheel drive model, the 0-60 mph sprint takes 6.4 seconds. For the all-wheel drive Capri, that same feat is accomplished in 5.3 seconds.