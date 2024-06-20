The Ford Capri Rallycross 4x4 That Was Too Tough To Drive

Motorsports incorporate a wide array of events that have transformed into a $5.51 billion global market in 2023, per MarketDataForecast.com. Rally racing wasn't always the attractive sport it is now, with the late 1960s seeing a dip in enthusiasm. Prior to the FIA World Rally Championship that formed in 1973, rallying events were held, but the way the events were scored confused many fans — making competition outcomes more complex and likely less fun.

Fortunately, a new type of contest was born in 1967 called Rallycross, and it started taking Europe and the U.K. by storm. For those unfamiliar, Rallycross takes place on mixed surfaces that include both pavement and dirt. Cars compete directly in contained tracks that offer spectators stadium style seating to catch all the action.

Shortly after this new motorsport was taking off, automaker Ford's U.K. division wanted to craft a vehicle to compete in this burgeoning Rallycross event. The Capri 4WD was the uneven, but powerful result. The Mustang paved the way for Ford's overlooked European pony car, but the Capri had a style all its own. However, even under the expert control of famed British rally driver Roger Clark, the rallycross Ford Capri 4WD exhibited excessive understeer, with a potent engine that was difficult to reign in.