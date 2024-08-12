6 Modern Cars That Come With Round Headlights

For much of the 20th century, basically every car on the road came with round headlights. That all changed in the mid-1980s when the universal sealed beam headlight went out of style and was replaced with composite headlight assemblies and disposable bulbs. After that, automakers began experimenting with all sorts of shapes, including standard rectangles and more obscure slanted styles. These days, it's rare to see round headlights. While there are still plenty of classic cars cruising the streets with round sealed headlights, there aren't many modern vehicles rolling off the lot with a contemporary version of the old design.

That said, there are a handful of vehicles that have modern versions of the classic round headlight. Although no contemporary cars use sealed beam headlights, there are some that use round assemblies mimicking the classic design. If you're a fan of the old-school round headlight look, this article is for you. We did some research and found six modern vehicles that are still available with round headlights. This isn't an exhaustive list, and you may encounter other cars that have round headlights. However, we think the vehicles covered here provide the coolest mix of the classic old-school design with modern tech and innovation. So, from the Mini Cooper to the Jeep Wrangler, here are six modern cars that come with round headlights.

