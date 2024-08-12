6 Modern Cars That Come With Round Headlights
For much of the 20th century, basically every car on the road came with round headlights. That all changed in the mid-1980s when the universal sealed beam headlight went out of style and was replaced with composite headlight assemblies and disposable bulbs. After that, automakers began experimenting with all sorts of shapes, including standard rectangles and more obscure slanted styles. These days, it's rare to see round headlights. While there are still plenty of classic cars cruising the streets with round sealed headlights, there aren't many modern vehicles rolling off the lot with a contemporary version of the old design.
That said, there are a handful of vehicles that have modern versions of the classic round headlight. Although no contemporary cars use sealed beam headlights, there are some that use round assemblies mimicking the classic design. If you're a fan of the old-school round headlight look, this article is for you. We did some research and found six modern vehicles that are still available with round headlights. This isn't an exhaustive list, and you may encounter other cars that have round headlights. However, we think the vehicles covered here provide the coolest mix of the classic old-school design with modern tech and innovation. So, from the Mini Cooper to the Jeep Wrangler, here are six modern cars that come with round headlights.
Mini Cooper
The Mini Cooper is a classic British car. It's been around since 1959 and has become an iconic symbol of English automotive engineering. Known for its small size and unique look, the Mini Cooper is designed to be efficient and affordable while providing cabin space for at least four adults. The car provides a lot of cool features and a timeless style, but one of its most attractive characteristics is its classic round LED headlights. Mini Cooper headlights come with an iconic round look, brought into the modern age through the use of powerful LEDs, and Mini owners can customize their headlights with three different graphic modes.
Outside of those cool round headlights, there's a lot more to love about the Mini Cooper. The two-door model is available with either a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine capable of 161 horsepower or a souped-up turbocharged 2.0-liter capable of 201 horsepower. The interior features a 9.4-inch round OLED display, showing standard data like driving speed, current gear, and odometer info. However, the display also doubles as a gaming console that's compatible with up to 50 third-party apps, features a parallel parking mode with overhead and 3D views, and provides various display modes to match your style and mood. The Mini Cooper is available with a wealth of safety equipment, including lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front collision warning, and more. The 2025 model is available in various colors, features eco-friendly interior materials, and comes with a starting price of $28.950.
Fiat 500e
Fiat is a well-known Italian automaker that's been around for more than 125 years. The company is known for producing compact cars with unique Italian flair and zippy, agile motors. The Fiat 500e is an all-electric two-door car based on the now-discontinued Fiat 500. Like the Mini Cooper, the Fiat 500e is a relatively small car, but it packs a lot of goodies into that diminutive frame, including a snazzy set of vintage-inspired headlights. While not perfectly round like many of the other headlights on this list, the 500e's lights are reminiscent of those found on various older vehicles while maintaining a unique modern look. The primary headlights are oval-shaped, while a smaller set of oval fog lights is positioned beneath them.
The Fiat 500e is noteworthy for more than just its cool headlights, though. The fully electric car has a range of around 150 miles on a single charge, while owners can choose between two charging options: A Level 2 EV home charger or a collection of Public Charging Credits that you can use at various charging stations around the country. The car provides three driving modes, allowing you to customize your vehicle's performance based on your current needs and the exterior conditions, while a robust assortment of available safety features allows you to cruise with peace of mind.
Depending on the trim and model options, your Fiat 500e is compatible with FIAT Connect and Fiat's navigation package, which enables you to control various vehicle functions from your smartphone, receive and read driver alerts, locate charging stations near you, and more. The 2024 Fiat 500e is available with various model options and comes with a starting price of $32,500.
Porsche 911 Carrera
When it comes to luxury and high-performance sports cars, Porsche is one of the top names in the game. The German automaker is beloved by many for building vehicles that not only drip style and evince affluence but also feature extremely powerful motors and agile suspension systems. The Porsche 911 Carrera is one of the company's luxury sports cars, and in addition to being one of the fastest Porsches ever made, it also features some sweet, round headlights. The 911 Carrera's HD-Matrix headlights feature turn signals and four-point daytime running lights (DRLs), all encased in classic round housing.
However, headlights are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to cool features on the 911 Carrera. The coupe comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine that can propel the car from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under four seconds and produce 388 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque. The vehicle comes with an instrument cluster and a 12.65-inch curved display, as well as Porsche Connect, which features integrated Apple CarPlay and in-vehicle video streaming capabilities. Depending on the model options, 911 Carreras come with PASM sport suspension to provide a lower and stiffer ride for a dynamic and sporty experience, as well as rear-axle steering, dynamic rear braking, and an active body roll stabilization feature. The Porsche 911 Carrera comes in various colors and trim options and has a starting price of $120,100.
Alpine A110
Alpine is a lesser-known maker of high-performance sports cars and race cars. The French automaker has been building vehicles since 1955 and maintains its headquarters in Dieppe, France. The Alpine A110 is one of the company's coolest cars and one of the great European vehicles that have never made it to the U.S. In addition to being a super rad vehicle, the A110 also features a stunning set of round headlights. Like the Fiat, the A110's headlights aren't perfectly round. Rather, the car features two sets of front-facing lights: One standard headlight housing with round interior LEDs and one secondary set of round LED lights that function as main beam headlights and daytime running lights.
Apart from its cool, retro-inspired headlights, the Alpine A110 comes with a vast array of other awesome features. Under the hood is a 1.8-liter 252-horsepower engine that allows drivers to travel from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 4.5 seconds. The robust suspension system and stock Brembo brakes reflect the car's performance-oriented racecar roots, while the stock bucket seats provide an attractive combination of luxury, comfort, and practical efficiency. The A110 features a 7-inch central touchscreen display, compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, satellite navigation, and various other applications. An available comfort pack includes six-way heated leather seats, a passenger footrest, and rear parking assistance. The vehicle is available in various trims and model options and has a starting price tag of £54,490 or roughly $69,200.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV
Most people are familiar with Mercedes-Benz. The German automaker is famed for building both highly-luxurious vehicles and those with game-changing tech, like the first car to implement ABS. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV is not only one of the most successful models in Mercedes-Benz history, but it also has a wildly cool set of round headlights. The G-Class or G-Wagen features round LED headlights that mimic the old-school design without sacrificing modern flair.
But the G-Wagen's headlights are only one part of what makes this SUV so iconic. Designed to stand out from the crowd and provide a luxurious experience that isn't afraid of adventure, the G-Class SUV features a rugged off-road suspension system and an inline six-cylinder engine capable of 443 horsepower. A nine-speed automatic transmission sends that power to all four wheels, while a host of innovative tech ensures that the driver and passenger experience is defined by luxury and comfort.
The SUV comes with modern safety features, including blind spot assist and a surround-view camera system, and various interior displays allow occupants to stay entertained or view the route to the nearest hotel. The G-Wagen is available in dozens of colors, with various wheel styles and a vast selection of fabric colors and trim options, and the luxury SUV comes with a starting price of $148,250.
Jeep Wrangler
When it comes to off-road vehicles, few names are as famous as Jeep. The Chrysler company has been building boxy off-road cars and trucks since the 1940s, and the automaker is known for its rugged, all-terrain-capable SUVs. Of those SUVs, one of the most recognizable and most popular is the Jeep Wrangler, which also happens to come with some pretty snazzy round headlights. Jeep Wranglers have basically always had round headlights. In fact, the Jeep Wrangler was the last vehicle sold in the United States with the old-style sealed beam headlight, and Jeep only stopped using that old design in 2006. Today, the Jeep Wrangler comes with round composite headlight assemblies, but they maintain a striking similarity to the discontinued design and give off a substantial amount of nostalgia.
Besides its headlights, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler is impressive for various other reasons. The four-wheel-drive SUV comes with either a 3.6-liter V6 engine capable of 285 horsepower or a beefy 6.4-liter V8 capable of an impressive 470 horsepower. It features a reinforced, heavy-duty rear axle to provide enhanced strength in rugged conditions, while prospective buyers have a vast selection of choices when it comes to wheels, paint, interior color, and trim options. The 2024 model starts at $31,995.