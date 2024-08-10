4 Makita Tools That Makes Off-Grid Living Easier
Being off-grid means you are disconnected from the electrical grid as well as other utility systems such as water, gas, and sewer that come from the city. There are many ways to live off-grid, such as working remotely while traveling in a camper in the backcountry or homesteading on many acres of land with a garden and chickens. Many times, this type of living involves off-grid solar setups and mobile internet options such as Starlink.
However, as a nomad living off-grid, I always find that there are some tools that come in handy and others I wish I had to help in the lifestyle. These tools would be beneficial in any style of off-grid living. Based on a variety of reviews from users as well as professional reviews from various publications, here are four Makita tools that can help make living off-grid easier. The methodology we used to select these tools will be explained in more detail at the bottom of the article.
18V LXT Cordless Electric Portable Inflator
One of the biggest undertakings of being off-grid is being self-sufficient — this means when something happens, you need to have the right tools to solve the problem yourself. As small of a problem, as it typically is, this includes making sure your tire pressure is always at the proper PSI, especially when your tire pressure fluctuates in the cold. A large air compressor can use a hardy amount of power, so instead, why not opt for a battery-operated tire inflator to get the job done? Makita's 18V LXT Cordless Electric Portable Inflator is a user-friendly tool at the cost of $139 at Home Depot.
This tire inflator has a 25-1/2 inch hose and can deliver up to 120 PSI. It also has an auto-stop feature, which allows you to preset the air pressure and walk away if need be. It will automatically stop once it's reached the desired PSI. This tool received a 4.7 out of five-star reviews from over 450 buyers. One reviewer made a good point that using this tool can be convenient because you don't have to use an air hose and a separate air gauge, which can be time-consuming. Being able to do everything in one tool is always opportune.
18V X2 LXT 14-inch Top Handle Chainsaw
No matter what kind of off-grid living you're doing, a chainsaw is a necessity. If you're traveling nomadically, you'll need the tool to cut down fallen brush. If you're living on your land full-time, you'll want one to cut firewood and clean up the area. Either way, the 18V X2 LXT 14-inch Top Handle Chainsaw for $439 is a powerful option. The biggest difference between this chainsaw and others is that it has a top handle design. According to ProTool Reviews, this allows for more maneuverability for difficult spots. The review publication does mention that if you're not a professional or familiar with the top handle style, it may be best to stick to a traditional rear handle chainsaw. However, I've used this version of chainsaw as a newbie and was able to make straight cuts without any problems, so it's up to you what you feel comfortable with.
This chainsaw has only a 14-inch bar, so it's small enough to easily use in tight spaces and store without taking up too much room. It can cut up to a 14-inch diameter as well, which can be plenty in many situations. The most impressive feature of this smaller chainsaw is the torque boost, which gives you the extra power you need to cut through harder wood and thicker branches. A downside, which is even mentioned by ProTool Reviews, is the weight. Even though it can go up against gas-powered chainsaws of the same size, it is noticeably heavier than its counterparts. This is due to the double batteries required to work the tool.
18V X2 LXT Cooler and Warmer
When living off-grid, chances are you are also trying to live a bit minimalist — this can mean only having the essentials in a tiny camper like myself or simply trying to purchase items that you would regularly use. With that in mind, owning tools that have multiple uses is beneficial as well. The Makita 18V X2 LXT Cooler and Warmer, though a bit pricey at $824 at Amazon, is an innovative system that can be a valuable asset. On hot days when you're working on the land, it can keep drinks cold nearby, and on cold days, you can place cooked food and other items inside to keep them warm. It'll also save you money on buying ice for your standard coolers that usually don't work well long-term anyway.
This tool comes with six temperature settings and multiple ways to run it. You can use either one or two batteries, unlike other 36V tools that require two batteries to start. Also, you can use one of the power cables it comes with, a 120V and a 12V. This means you can have it hooked up to a constant power supply from solar and batteries, or have it running in the car while on a road trip. It only has a 20-liter capacity, but especially for only one or two people, it can provide plenty of room. Homebuilding & Renovating gave this tool a 4.5 out of five-star rating after extensive testing during a weekend camping trip.
18V LXT Bluetooth Job Site Radio
Even with the advancement in technology, it's a good idea to have a backup in case of emergencies. A radio that connects to FM and AM transmission is just the thing to give you information if your phone cannot connect to Wi-Fi or a cellular network. Makita has a few different styles of radios. However, at the price of $199, this 18V LXT Bluetooth Job Site Radio continuously gets positive written reviews and has a nine out of 10 rating from ProTool Reviews. It even got a 4.5 out of five stars from over 860 reviewers on Amazon.
This FM/AM radio comes with Bluetooth ability along with a clock that gives you an alarm and snooze feature. There are two 3.5-inch speakers and a 4-inch subwoofer that works well with the volume limit — there's no distorting even at its loudest volume. Additionally, you are allowed five radio presets, so you can set the important stations before an emergency occurs, along with one USB-A port for charging and an AUX port for MP3 compatibility.
The professional review publication was impressed with all the features that come with this radio. One, in particular, is that it is dust and water-resistant, which is great if you find you're outside more often than not since the weather can be unpredictable during certain times of the year. However, ProTool Reviews did say that the sound quality, though not bad, could use some improvement.
How we chose these tools for off-grid living
At various stores and within many brands, there are useful finds that can help you live off-grid. Each of these tools was selected based on typical chores or situations that one would run into while living off-grid, whether you're a nomad or settled down on your own land. Additionally, when pursuing Makita's tool selection, the company already has an Adventure Outdoor collection, so without a doubt, there are many other tools available that are not listed that could be beneficial to you.
Of these tools, some were chosen based on professional reviews from both ProTool Reviews, a reputable publication in the tool industry and Homebuilding and Renovating, a popular U.K. online publication for self-builders and extenders. Lastly, some of these tools were selected based on high user ratings and positive written reviews. However, negative written reviewers were also observed to ensure that there was nothing too concerning. In all, these tools, along with other off-grid gadgets, can help make life easier while living disconnected from society.