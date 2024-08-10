4 Makita Tools That Makes Off-Grid Living Easier

No matter what kind of off-grid living you're doing, a chainsaw is a necessity. If you're traveling nomadically, you'll need the tool to cut down fallen brush. If you're living on your land full-time, you'll want one to cut firewood and clean up the area. Either way, the 18V X2 LXT 14-inch Top Handle Chainsaw for $439 is a powerful option. The biggest difference between this chainsaw and others is that it has a top handle design. According to ProTool Reviews, this allows for more maneuverability for difficult spots. The review publication does mention that if you're not a professional or familiar with the top handle style, it may be best to stick to a traditional rear handle chainsaw. However, I've used this version of chainsaw as a newbie and was able to make straight cuts without any problems, so it's up to you what you feel comfortable with.

This chainsaw has only a 14-inch bar, so it's small enough to easily use in tight spaces and store without taking up too much room. It can cut up to a 14-inch diameter as well, which can be plenty in many situations. The most impressive feature of this smaller chainsaw is the torque boost, which gives you the extra power you need to cut through harder wood and thicker branches. A downside, which is even mentioned by ProTool Reviews, is the weight. Even though it can go up against gas-powered chainsaws of the same size, it is noticeably heavier than its counterparts. This is due to the double batteries required to work the tool.