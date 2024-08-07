Can You Actually Recover Deleted Android Messages? Here's What Happened When We Tried

A quick Google search for this query will lead you to numerous sponsored links to data recovery tools that claim to bring back deleted information from your phone, including messages, call history, photos, and videos. However, it is of paramount importance that you only try out tools from trustworthy brands, since the nature of recovering device data has privacy concerns. Products by Wondershare, EaseUS, and Tenorshare are often recommended by experts — and as luck would have it, they offer Android data recovery solutions as well.

We decided to download Wondershare Dr.Fone, Tenorshare UltData, and DroidKit — all three that advertise their ability to restore deleted messages, among other things. Installing these apps is straightforward, and all three have a very similar process to get your device connected and ready for scanning. You will have to enable Developer Options on Android, and toggle USB Debugging for this to work.

After connecting your device to a laptop and authorizing a prompt allowing the data recovery software to interact with it, the next step is to allow read access to a bunch of apps and files on your phone. This includes your messages, photos, videos, and documents. The data recovery tool will then install a companion app on your phone that bridges the connection. At this point, the data on your phone is exposed to the recovery tool — which is why we only recommend picking one that's highly reputed.

