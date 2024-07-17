Android User Guide: How To Recover Deleted Text Messages

The rise of online instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, iMessage, and Facebook Messenger has brought about several improvements and reasons to never look back to using traditional SMS. We take for granted things such as high definition media sharing, voice messaging, or even video calling on most of these platforms — these were all things that weren't possible through text messaging in the early days of cellphones.

Although the value these services bring is immense, the convenience of texting someone when you have just their phone number remains unparalleled. Communicating through SMS also means you don't need to rely on an active internet connection through mobile data or Wi-Fi for your messages to go through. Plus, the advent of RCS messaging on Android has allowed for several features like replies and emoji reactions to work through the default messaging app on your phone.

Whether you have accidentally deleted an important message, or need to bring an old conversation back as proof in an ongoing argument — you might not be completely out of luck. Depending on which phone — or more specifically, which messaging app you use as default, you might be able to recover a deleted text message on Android. There are a few possible ways to do so, alongside countermeasures to safeguard your text messages in the future.