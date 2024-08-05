10 Of The Most Reliable Diesel Trucks Of All Time, Ranked

Even with the many improvements of modern-day powertrains, plenty of car enthusiasts still love to look back on diesel. Between numerous benefits like better average fuel economy and less required maintenance, it's not difficult to see why diesel engines remain in use even today. However, if you're looking to buy a brand-new ride with one of these behemoths under the hood, your options are going to be limited mostly to pickup trucks and other large vehicles.

Diesel engines can be a great lifespan-extender for trucks, as they're much less likely to fail over time. But there are other factors to consider when looking at their longevity, from how long diesel fuel can be stored to how reliable the actual truck itself might be. After all, if your new ride has a big design flaws, the extra help provided by this engine won't do much good. This article will focus on the 10 most reliable trucks around powered by diesel.

Since many trucks have options for alternative fuel types, casting a wider net and looking at their overall performance can help determine whether they'd be much better with or without a diesel engine. As such, unless there are specific flaws or benefits in the engine itself affecting the vehicle's reliability, this article will consider all versions and model years of each truck on this list. As long as a diesel engine can be found under its hood, it's allowed on this list.