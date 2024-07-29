5 Muscle Cars Like The Pontiac Firebird (And What They're Worth Today)

The Firebird and Chevy Camaro are so similar, they are often confused with each other. Both cars debuted as 1967 models, with the Camaro appearing about five months ahead of the Firebird. Generational updates for both F-body muscle cars came in 1970, 1982, and 1993. The Camaro has outlived the Firebird, which saw its 30-plus year run end in 2002. The Camaro nameplate took an eight-year break beginning that same year, but came back in 2010 before Chevy announced that the last sixth-gen Camaro would come in January 2024. The first-generation Firebird and Camaro are most similar in styling and performance, and both models spawned high-performance variants.

For the Firebird, that was the sporty Trans Am, which first appeared in 1969. The Camaro was issued in Super Sport (SS) and Z/28 versions over its long run, although both special models skipped a generation. The SS wasn't issued during the third generation from 1982 through 1992, while there has been no sixth-gen Z/28.

Classic Camaros vary widely in value by generation. Classic.com lists more than 2,500 sales of first-gen Camaros in the past five years, with an average price of just under $75,000. In that same period, fewer than 500 third-gen Camaros have changed hands, and for just a little over $21,000. The most valuable specimen is the rare 1969 COPO (Central Office Production Order) Camaro, which goes for more than $163,000 these days.