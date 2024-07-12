How Many Pontiac Solstices Were Made And Are They Future Collectibles?

I have been with SlashGear for just under a year, during time which I have written about 25,000 words about various Pontiac models. The majority were muscle car-focused, like a piece about the importance of the 1964 GTO and another highlighting some interesting tidbits regarding the 1967 Firebird. Several of my Pontiac articles have focused on the Solstice, a two-seat roadster that came around in 2007, just before GM dumped the Pontiac division as part of its bankruptcy restructuring. In researching this quirky little convertible, I have developed quite a fondness for its rounded styling, which is evocative of Lightning McQueen, the animated star of the 2006 Pixar hit movie "Cars."

My fascination has led me to attempt to hunt down a used Solstice, but I have been frustrated in my efforts to find one for sale nearby. This prompted me to wonder just how many were made during the model's brief five-year run, and if the Solstice was destined to become a highly-coveted collectible.

[Featured image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By 2.0]