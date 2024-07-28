11 Of The Best Ways You Can Use A Small Diesel Engine

Diesel engines help us accomplish a myriad of tasks every day. While it is true that diesel engines are more efficient than gasoline engines and have a high torque output, a higher initial cost can often make them impractical. However, when applications call for high torque at low speeds, the higher cost is justified. These applications arise when heavy duty work needs to be done, such as hauling large quantities of heavy freight. While diesel engines are well suited for powering large machinery and hauling, they are also built on a much smaller scale.

Diesel engines as small as 211cc come from manufacturers such as Bison, Yanmar, and Kubota. These can be seen in a variety of specific applications, but recently an influx of small diesel options have shown up on Amazon with prices as low as $160 for a fully functioning single-cylinder diesel engine delivered right to your doorstep.

While small diesel engines in vehicles and machinery represent a small portion of the market, DIY projects using cheap imported engines are increasingly popular these days. Looking at a mix of production models and clever project builds, here is an exploration of 11 of the best ways to use a small diesel engine.