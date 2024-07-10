What's The Smallest Diesel Engine You Can Buy & Which Brands Currently Make Them?

When thinking about diesel engines, it's easy to associate them with heavy-duty applications. Diesel engines are more durable than gasoline ones, often delivering higher torque while being made of stronger components. Despite this, you can find smaller diesel engines for a range of applications, including industrial pumps, marine vessels, tractors, and generators. But what type of diesel engine is the smallest, and what brands can you pick one up from?

Known for their lightweight design and simple manufacturing process, single-cylinder engines have many advantages over their multi-cylinder counterparts, including their small architecture. With fewer components required, single-cylinder engines are typically cheaper than multi-cylinder ones as well as being more fuel-efficient — something that adds to diesel engines' better efficiency than gasoline engines.

Although they make use of heavier internal components, single-cylinder engines are overall smaller and lighter than multi-cylinder ones due to the absence of multiple cylinder components. With their ample low-end torque, single-cylinder engines are well suited for vehicles such as dirt bikes and ADVs, and they're capable of producing impressive power given their size.

While you can find some small diesel engines on Amazon, it's best to choose a trusted brand if you want to prioritize quality and durability. Besides, single-cylinder diesel engines are notably cheaper than their gasoline counterparts. Let's look at what brands you might consider when picking a small diesel engine.