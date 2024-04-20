5 Diesel Engines You Can Actually Buy On Amazon
Everyone knows Amazon. The online retailer is one of the largest markets in the world, earning itself a reputation for selling just about anything you can imagine. In the automotive department, Amazon offers car parts, tools to fix vehicles, and everything in between, even entire diesel engines.
Diesel engines are a type of internal combustion engine that uses diesel as a fuel source to generate power. Although they're noisier than gas engines, diesel engines have many benefits. They have better fuel efficiency and more torque. Diesel engines also last longer than gas engines. Although you don't typically find them in cars, vehicles like trucks, buses, and boats all run on diesel. Outside of transportation, many lawnmowers, generators, and construction and farm equipment rely on these engines for power.
Whether you're replacing an old one in your lawnmower, looking to learn the ins and outs by taking one apart, or just need a new one, Amazon offers many different diesel engines. Brands like Briggs & Stratton, DuroMax, and Wen are all available, and yes, Amazon does offer its iconic Prime shipping on many of them, despite the general massive size of a diesel engine. Here are some of the diesel engines you can buy on Amazon today.
Briggs & Stratton Professional Snow Engine
A quick search for diesel engines on Amazon will flood your results with lawnmower, generator, and agriculture-oriented engines. However, you will also notice one name frequently appearing. Briggs and Stratton are one of the top dogs in the game, crafting horizontal and vertical shaft diesel engines that dominate Amazon's marketplace. But for the sake of diversity, we included a product that many people may not have.
As the name suggests, the Briggs and Stratton 1150 Series Professional Snow Engine is a diesel-powered engine that excels at clearing snow. It's a 250cc engine, and the Overhead Valve (OHV) boosts its fuel efficiency, making it more environmentally friendly. The Briggs and Stratton engine also boasts a Super Lo-Tone muffler option, making it quieter and smoother than similar products. However, it doesn't sacrifice any power in the process and quickly and easily removes all types of snow.
Naturally, this diesel engine is built to last in the coldest environments. It can start at temperatures as low as negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit, so there is no need for any fancy tricks for starting your diesel engine in the cold. The brand also specially designed the covers and recoil to protect the engine, giving it oversized controls so that it's easy to use even when wearing gloves or mittens. Of course, it's also compatible with many of Briggs and Stratton's other products. You can get the Professional Snow Engine for $499 on Amazon.
Goudergo 4 Stroke 10HP Diesel Engine
Another perk of diesel engines is their versatility. Unless they are otherwise created for a specific vehicle, you can find plenty of diesel engines with various uses, and the Goudergo 4 Stroke 10HP Diesel Engine is just that.
This four-stroke engine can generate power up to 6.3 kilowatts (kW) and speeds of up to 3,600 RPM. It powers on using a manual recoil start method, which is quick and easy to use, and just about everyone is familiar with a pull start, so even if you need someone else to start it, they'll be able to get it done easily. And once it's on, it'll stay on thanks to the engine's forced-air-cooling system, dense cooling holes, and 1.45-gallon fuel tank. The cooling system prevents the engine from stalling, the healthy air flow stops overheating, and the pressure-reducing valve further protects the inside of the engine, prolonging its service life.
The Goudergo 4 Stroke 10HP Diesel Engine's primary use is for farmland operations, but that doesn't mean it's a one-trick pony. It can also be used for garden irrigation, powering small engineering machinery, drainage, and emergency repairs. It can also power small agricultural machinery, including micro tillers, generators, and small walk-behind tractors. It's available for $349.99 on Amazon.
JAYEUW 3HP Diesel Engine
Diesel engines are more efficient than gas, and Amazon offers one that boasts about its fuel efficiency: the JAYEUW 3HP Diesel Engine. This self-injection, four-stroke 196cc diesel engine tops out at speeds of up to 3,000 RPM with a maximum power of 2.2 kW. It's weaker than others on this list, but it's lighter and more compact, weighing nearly half as much as the other engines (47 pounds). Its lightweight frame makes it incredibly easy to move to wherever you need it.
However, the main draw, at least according to its Amazon listing, is its fuel efficiency. The JAYEUW thoroughly promotes the 3HP Diesel Engine's low oil consumption with a more punctual diesel injection that extends the product's service life. The company describes it as a "superior" diesel system, with intake and exhaust systems optimized to save energy, diesel, and, subsequently, money. It uses less than 280 grams of fuel per kilowatt-hour and holds 3 liters of fuel in the diesel tank, which features enhanced thickening with a special painting process and seam welding, so it won't leak and lose fuel.
The JAYEUW 3HP Diesel Engine has many uses, including road flat tampers and water pumping machines. It is available on Amazon for $219.99.
Briggs & Stratton 19 HP 540cc Vertical Shaft Engine
We'd be amiss not to mention lawnmowers when showing you the diesel engines you can buy on Amazon. Briggs and Stratton, a popular brand whose products are found in many affordable lawn mowers at Lowe's, has a large presence on the online retailer, including the Briggs & Stratton 19 HP 540cc Vertical Shaft Engine.
As the name suggests, this is a 540cc diesel engine offering 19 horsepower. It features a premium Dual Clean air filtration system, a Magnetron electronic ignition, and a recoil backup starter in case you run into any problems with the traditional ignition. The engine comes preinstalled with a muffler, fuel pump, and a 9 amp charging system. Briggs and Stratton also included a Dura-Bore cast iron cylinder sleeve to help prolong the engine's service life and full-pressure lubrication to extend the inner components' life.
The Briggs & Stratton 19 HP 540cc Vertical Shaft Engine also boasts many features to ensure it lasts. It includes a Dura-Bore cast iron cylinder sleeve and full-pressure lubrication, which extend the engine's service life and the inner components. Its Advanced Debris Management System keeps unwanted objects out for maximum protection, and the crankshaft features a finishing that reduces friction and heat. The Briggs & Stratton 19 HP 540cc Vertical Shaft Engine is available on Amazon for $925.
420cc 15HP 4-Stroke Diesel Engine
Another product you can find on Amazon is this 420cc 15 HP Four-Stroke Diesel Engine. This single-cylinder can output power up to 9.7 kW at speeds of up to 3,600 RPM, and the listing highlights that the power will help you get jobs done easier and quicker. They also mention the engine's efficient cooling system that prevents overheating, so it'll last longer, and its low fuel consumption helps you work longer and save money on diesel with a 6.5-liter fuel tank. Other features include an engine silencer, which reduces noise to keep your work environment quiet, and an oil alarm, signaling whenever there isn't enough oil and even automatically shuts down to prevent long-term damage.
The Amazon listing says the 420cc 15HP 4-Stroke Diesel Engine has multiple uses, including high-pressure washers, trenchers, and compressors. It can also go inside a go-kart, adding another degree of variability to the diesel engines you can find on Amazon. This product is available on Amazon for $359.99.