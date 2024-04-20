5 Diesel Engines You Can Actually Buy On Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone knows Amazon. The online retailer is one of the largest markets in the world, earning itself a reputation for selling just about anything you can imagine. In the automotive department, Amazon offers car parts, tools to fix vehicles, and everything in between, even entire diesel engines.

Diesel engines are a type of internal combustion engine that uses diesel as a fuel source to generate power. Although they're noisier than gas engines, diesel engines have many benefits. They have better fuel efficiency and more torque. Diesel engines also last longer than gas engines. Although you don't typically find them in cars, vehicles like trucks, buses, and boats all run on diesel. Outside of transportation, many lawnmowers, generators, and construction and farm equipment rely on these engines for power.

Whether you're replacing an old one in your lawnmower, looking to learn the ins and outs by taking one apart, or just need a new one, Amazon offers many different diesel engines. Brands like Briggs & Stratton, DuroMax, and Wen are all available, and yes, Amazon does offer its iconic Prime shipping on many of them, despite the general massive size of a diesel engine. Here are some of the diesel engines you can buy on Amazon today.