5 Places Online To Find Go-Kart Engines & Parts

Go-karts have always held a special place in the hearts of gearheads and tinkerers. These unique vehicles appeal to techies and DIYers for various reasons. For some, go-karts remind them of happier times spent competing in a parent-child event. For others, go-karts represent a blank canvas, the freedom to explore one's creativity and dissect various pieces of machinery for salvageable parts. Others simply enjoy going fast.

In years past, go-karts were primarily Frankenstein-like creations, built using scrapped parts from lawnmowers and various other machines. These days, go-karts represent a much wider group of vehicles, from humble home-built experiments to the spirited karts found in amusement park race tracks and even futuristic electric go-karts for kids. If you're in the market for a go-kart, you could just go out and buy one. But if you're like us, you believe that building your own kart is half the fun of owning a go-kart in the first place.

However, that doesn't mean you must rely on old-school methods to salvage and scrap parts. Thanks to the Internet, you have a virtually unlimited number of options for sourcing go-kart parts. We scoured the web and found five top-rated sites, each with impressive inventories of go-kart parts, engines, and accessories. Let's dive in and check out these five places online to find go-kart engines and parts.