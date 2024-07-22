iPad Not Connecting To Wi-Fi? Here's How To Fix It

In 2010, Apple launched the iPad with the hope of creating "a new category of devices", according to the late Steve Jobs. Since then, the iPad has found its niche for many users, especially those in the creative industry, who can create art and music on-the-go. While the iPad is still not a full laptop replacement, it does offer a lot of features that make it integral to the Apple ecosystem and a great supplement to your iPhone and Mac workflows, like Sidecar and Universal Clipboard. However, many of these iPad benefits can only happen if you have a stable internet connection.

Although there are iPad models that can access cellular networks, there are still tons of iPad owners who opted for the Wi-Fi only model. When it comes to Wi-Fi issues with your iPad, there are three main reasons why it may not work: your iPad, the connection, or the Wi-Fi itself. Because of this, one of the first things you should do is isolate whether or not other devices are also having problems with your Wi-Fi or if it's a problem that is specific to your iPad. Once you determine this, you can proceed with the best solution to resolve it. Here are a few that you can consider trying today.