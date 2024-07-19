10 Rider-Favorite Dirt Bike Brands You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

When you're on the market for a new dirt bike, there's a good chance you'll come across all of the major players in the industry. There are plenty of classic dirt bikes that paved the way for what off-roading motorcycles are today from major brands like Honda and Suzuki. Yes, even Ducati makes a dirt bike, and these are just a few of the brands that are the easiest to find whether you're buying from a motorsports wholesaler or getting something used from a private party.

However, there have been numerous dirt bike brands over the years that have developed some truly spectacular feats of engineering. Even if you've heard of some of these before, these brands simply don't have the same kind of name recognition as Yamaha or one of the other top dogs. You may even need to do some digging if there's something specific you want, but dirt biking is a big community with a lot of resources for tracking down the perfect ride for you.

Whether you want something eccentric to add to your collection or something with raw power to take on the trails, these brands have something for everyone. Plus, you may learn a few things about dirt bike history by checking out these companies.