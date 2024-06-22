What's The Difference Between The Dodge Challenger R/T And Hellcat?

Legacy automaker Dodge ended production of its Challenger and Charger muscle cars in 2023. However, it unveiled "Last Call" variants before the final curtain call — an ode to the legendary brotherhood of muscle that commenced in the mid-'60s. The Charger got the Super Bee, Scat Pack Swinger, and King Daytona, while the Challenger received Shakedown, Swinger, and Black Ghost variants.

The final "Last Call" Challenger is the SRT Demon 170. This track-tuned, dragstrip-conquering machine is the most potent muscle car in Dodge's long and illustrious automotive history: boasting a 1,025-horsepower supercharged V8 engine that enables a 0-60 mph run in an unbelievable 1.9 seconds.

Dodge ended production of the 2023 Challenger with the typical SXT, GT, R/T, R/T Scat Pack, and SRT Hellcat trim grades. Of the five, the R/T and SRT Hellcat exemplify the sporting prowess of the Challenger. The R/T, or "Road/Track" designation, first appeared in 1967 with the Dodge Coronet R/T, while the first Hellcat debuted in 2015 for the Challenger with a 707-horsepower supercharged V8.