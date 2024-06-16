4 New Mazda MX-5 Miata Roadster Features Worth Being Excited About

It's hard to not get excited with a light, nimble roadster like the Mazda MX-5 Miata. The Japanese automaker claims it has sold more than a million MX-5's since debuting in 1989, making it the best-selling two-seat roadster globally. The 2024 MX-5 remains part of the fourth-gen ND variant that first appeared in 2015, but Mazda has continuously peppered its beloved roadster with mindful updates to improve its renowned balance, nifty handling, and fun-to-drive persona.

The new Mazda MX-5 is available in Sport, Club, and Grand Touring trim grades. All get a 2.0 liter Skyactiv-G four-cylinder engine with 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque. Competitors like the Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ have more potent 228 horsepower Boxer engines, but the MX-5 was never about balls-out power and fury.

Instead, the MX-5 exemplifies the purity of open-top driving with a front engine, rear-wheel drive layout, a perfect 50:50 front and rear weight distribution, a folding soft or hardtop roof, and modern appurtenances to make tech-savvy drivers smile from ear to ear. However, some new features in the 2024 MX-5 are worth concentrating on, and we've listed four that would probably make it the sharpest-driving tool for under $30,000.