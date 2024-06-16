4 New Mazda MX-5 Miata Roadster Features Worth Being Excited About
It's hard to not get excited with a light, nimble roadster like the Mazda MX-5 Miata. The Japanese automaker claims it has sold more than a million MX-5's since debuting in 1989, making it the best-selling two-seat roadster globally. The 2024 MX-5 remains part of the fourth-gen ND variant that first appeared in 2015, but Mazda has continuously peppered its beloved roadster with mindful updates to improve its renowned balance, nifty handling, and fun-to-drive persona.
The new Mazda MX-5 is available in Sport, Club, and Grand Touring trim grades. All get a 2.0 liter Skyactiv-G four-cylinder engine with 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque. Competitors like the Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ have more potent 228 horsepower Boxer engines, but the MX-5 was never about balls-out power and fury.
Instead, the MX-5 exemplifies the purity of open-top driving with a front engine, rear-wheel drive layout, a perfect 50:50 front and rear weight distribution, a folding soft or hardtop roof, and modern appurtenances to make tech-savvy drivers smile from ear to ear. However, some new features in the 2024 MX-5 are worth concentrating on, and we've listed four that would probably make it the sharpest-driving tool for under $30,000.
Six-speed manual transmission
Only the range-topping Mazda MX-5 Grand Touring is available with an optional six-speed automatic gearbox, and we understand why some drivers would fork out extra money for an auto-equipped MX-5. An automatic would bode well for a daily-driven Miata, and it's an acceptable gateway into the roadster experience minus the steep learning curve of manually shifting gears.
However, to understand why the MX-5 has become such an iconic name in convertible sports cars, only a manual stick will do, and we applaud Mazda for persistently offering the MX-5 with a manual transmission. The base MX-5 Sport and midgrade MX-5 Club are exclusive with the six-speed manual box, and the top-of-the-line MX-5 Grand Touring remains manual as standard despite offering an optional automatic.
The debate on whether a manual or automatic gearbox is better will linger for as long as gearheads exist, but for maximum roadster enjoyment, save yourself the trouble and go for the manual. Otherwise, the automatic is fine, and we're thankful it's not a CVT.
Steering and handling improvements
The 2024 Mazda MX-5 gets a new steering rack with lower friction and updated power steering software. Mazda notes that the changes have further refined the MX-5's steering character while giving it a tighter on-center feel. Moreover, the steering is more precise when attacking corners while offering a more relaxed drive on those long highway cruises.
Meanwhile, all MX-5 Miata roadsters have the brand's Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) suspension technology. The system utilizes software to apply slight braking to the inner rear wheel when cornering, helping deaden body roll and making the steering feel more direct. In addition, the KPC system applies a marginally stronger braking force when rocketing out of a corner to enhance the effects of the limited-slip differential. Mazda claims KPC helps the MX-5 "behave as a harmonious extension of the driver's body without adding a single gram of weight."
All trim grades get KPC, but only the MX-5 Club and Grand Touring manual transmission models receive an updated asymmetric, torque-sensing limited-slip differential (LSD). Featuring a conical clutch and a re-engineered cam mechanism, the asymmetric LSD allows a stronger lockup under engine braking and reduced lockup when accelerating, helping mitigate oversteer and understeer.
Brembo BBS Recaro Package
The 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club has an available Brembo BBS Recaro package that adds various styling and performance-enhancing goodies. The list includes red Brembo brake calipers, 17-inch forged BBS wheels, a rear bumper skirt, black side sill extensions, and heated Recaro seats. The package is standard in the MX-5 Miata RF Club trim grade and adds a contrasting black roof.
Sweetening the pot still is an all-new track feature in the MX-5 Miata Club's dynamic stability control (DSC) program. The system now has varying thresholds of engagement, enabling the driver to adjust between fully engaged or fully disabled. Combined with the new asymmetric LSD and Mazda's KPC system, the DSC track feature will unleash the race-ready capabilities of the MX-5 Miata.
The Miata wouldn't be amiss on any given track day with its nimble, lightweight, rear-wheel drive platform making it a worthy racing machine – according to Mazda deserving a distinction of being "the most raced car in the world."
Styling and equipment updates
The new Mazda MX-5 has redesigned LED headlights with refreshed driving lights, new LED taillamps, fresh wheel designs, and new Aero Gray paint. The changes continue inside with extra padding in the center console, a new instrument cluster, and an 8.8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa.
The base Mazda MX-5 Sport has a standard black cloth roof, a rear glass window with defogger, 16-inch wheels, a six-speaker stereo, a tilt and telescoping leather steering wheel, and cloth bucket seats. It also offers keyless entry, climate control, and advanced driving aids like lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring.
The MX-5 Club adds 17-inch wheels, Bilstein dampers, a shock tower brace, a black front air dam, a rear lip spoiler, cloth seats with suede accents, a trunk-mounted sharks fin antenna, and a Bose stereo with nine speakers, including headrest-mounted speakers for the driver and a subwoofer.
Finally, the range-topping MX-5 Grand Touring adds body-color heated side mirrors, heated leather seats, adaptive LED headlights, automatic climate control, navigation, rain-sensing wipers, and adaptive cruise control.