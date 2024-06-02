2 Reasons Your iPad's Home Button Isn't Working (And How To Fix It)

For many of its earlier models, Apple launched iPads with physical Home buttons located below their screens. Initially, they were primarily used for navigation, such as a way to return to the home screen, and taking screenshots. But with time, it evolved to fulfill more functions, such as activating Siri, unlocking your device, accessing passwords, and even authorizing payments. Because of this, it is unsurprising that it can cause a lot of problems if your iPad's Home button isn't working properly.

A physical Home button is one of the important features that can help you tell apart different iPad models. Because Apple has opted to remove this button for its newer models, users can enjoy a larger screen that does the same job. And, of course, considering that many iPad users reported issues with their Home button, this was definitely a welcomed change.

These days, many people are still keen on keeping their old iPads. Sometimes, it's because they are not fans of facial recognition software or prefer a physical Home button due to disability. Or maybe they just haven't had the time to upgrade to a newer model.

With iPads that do have a Home button, there are a couple of things that could go wrong because of the mechanics of having a physical button. So, if yours is giving you a headache, here are some common reasons why your iPad's Home button is having issues and how you can try to fix it.