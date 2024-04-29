How To Take A Screenshot On iPad

Depending on your iPad model, the location of the buttons you need to press to capture a screenshot will differ. For example, if you are using an iPad model that uses Face ID, you'll need to press the top button and either one of the volume buttons, which will be located either at the side or on the top of your iPad.

Quina Baterna/SlashGear

If you're using an iPad model with a Home button, you'll need to press the Home button and the top button in a similar way. Unlike the Face ID models, which have buttons only on the side, the Home button can be found on the screen itself.

Quina Baterna/SlashGear

Some iPad models do not have a physical Home button, including many of the latest iPad Pro models, like the iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation onwards), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation onwards), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Mini (6th generation), and iPad (10th generation).

Quina Baterna/SlashGear

Some older iPad Pro and iPad models that have a physical Home button include the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, 9.7-inch, and 12.9-inch (1st generation), iPad Air (1st to 3rd generation), iPad mini (1st to 5th generation), and iPad (1st to 9th generation).

To determine whether you successfully took a screenshot, pay attention to the shutter sound, the temporary flash, and the thumbnail that appears in the lower-left corner of your screen.